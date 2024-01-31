Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James’ upcoming wedding and husband is trending for the umpteenth time

Just recently, the public figure held her bridal shower with friends and her man, Femi, stormed the venue with a surprise

The video of Veekee James’ husband at her bridal shower sparked a series of reactions from netizens

Famous Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James’ husband, Femi, has once again caught the attention of netizens.

Just recently, the fashion designer hosted her bridal shower ahead of their wedding, and she celebrated the occasion with some of her closest female friends.

Nigerians react to video of Veekee James' husband surprising her at bridal shower. Photos: @sabiradio, @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

In a video that made the rounds online, Veekee’s husband Femi was seen storming the bridal shower venue to surprise his wife.

Femi entered the venue with a bouquet, presenting it to Veekee as onlookers screamed in excitement and wonder.

The bride-to-be received her flowers from her man with a hug before they shared a kiss. The romantic moment left many netizens in their feelings.

See the video below:

See another clip below:

Reactions as Veekee James’ husband surprises her at bridal shower

The video of Veekee James’ husband, Femi, at her bridal shower, raised a series of reactions from netizens. While some gushed over the couple, others tried to undermine his role as the man in the relationship.

Read some of their comments below:

oyindaakinbote:

“Why does this look more like an instruction than a surprise, Anyways make I comot before them call me bad belle.”

thevanesaonly:

“Why is she acting like she’s the husband?”

purplelilyofthevalley:

“Lol seriously sweet but honestly. Are we no longer living life away from the cameras? It’s getting very weird and creepy.”

iamjustphebe:

“I was expecting more of a Christian wedding than this cos of what she preached. What I'm seeing here is the opposite from the engagement till date just seeing .....”

floralplug_ng:

“I’m not jealous, o,I’m not o, But Something is off.”

___.adela:

“Surprise bawo? Something when Dem dun discuss for house.”

cellarrouge:

“Lol, planned stuff. But why does he look so stiff?”

ij_peggy:

“Obedient boy.”

official_glorioux:

“Na really surprise matching decor and flowers I love this.”

nabila_muk:

“The same way it feels off with cuppy and that her white boyfriend… is the same way these two feels off.”

chee.amahkah:

“Veekee he just delivered ur instruction .”

boagfashion:

“Not a bad belle ohh but we should allow gentle men be gentle men, allow the dramatic ones to be dramatic. His body language!!”

thattemmi:

“There's something about this guy, I won't talk.”

topchic.ng:

“They are so cute together. May God bless their union.”

jluxurywoman:

“This guy must be a really shy person.”

Veekee James prays for fiance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James sparked reactions on social media with a sweet moment from her engagement.

Veekee's lover, Femi, knelt with her face to face in the room with their balloons and decorations as she showered him with prayers for prosperity and protection.

She prayed that he would be known by his successful brand, not just as her husband.

Source: Legit.ng