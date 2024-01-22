Nigerian movie star Kunle Remi and his billionaire heiress wife, Tiwi, have been at the centre of attention on social media over the last few days

A video of the newlyweds joking around and showing their fans how they intend to make babies has got people talking online

In the viral clip, Kunle could be heard saying he wants to put twins in Tiwi's belly; she responded by saying that there's no time to waste

Movie star Kunle Remi and his beautiful new wife, Bioluwatiwi, were the trending faces across social media over the last weekend.

The young couple got married over the weekend, and it was a massive shutdown. Tiwi is the niece of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and granddaughter of former Lagos state governor Micheal Otedola.

A viral clip from the couple's after-party joking around with some of their friends and colleagues has got people talking online.

Kunle Remi and Tiwi show their friends how they intends to make babies

In a trending clip, the newly weddeds showed a playful side of their relationship. In the viral video, they showed their friends how they intend to get down to business and make babies.

Kunle Remi bent Tiwi over in the viral clip while slowly grinding on her from behind.

Tiwi responded to the action while noting they planned to make twins, and they would be named Remison and Tiwiti.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See the reactions the video stirred online

@queenmaynation:

"It’s getting irritating at this point sha."

@tayovisuals:

"All of you that are crying... Hope you all know that neither this man or his wife posted all this videos. Na blogs, family and friends. So stop throwing insults and shades at them."

@o_luchee:

"Even almighty God rested… They should rest nau."

@marymotun1:

"When you over do something it becomes 1rr1tating."

@faxttalk:

"Wrap it up guys."

@iam.donrita:

"Abeggie e done do !!!! Wats even funny here that Dey are laughing biko."

@ada_okobi:

"Still loving them. Not irritated yet."

@winnieblaq2:

"E don do. Wetin happen. Abeg mk una getout."

@isa_girllly:

"Doing too much now!! Lols test guys."

@asaakalians:

"There is nothing like over, Love is a beautiful thing if e pain u go do urs or rather don’t watch dem. Witches and wizard everywhere."

@grown_up_desire:

"Get a room please!!! Doing too much. Make una rest abeg."

