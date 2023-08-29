Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, recently caused a huge social media buzz over her sudden weight loss

In a new development, the socialite has now revealed that she went through a weight reduction surgery

Warri Pikin’s admittance of undergoing surgery was met with a series of reactions from netizens, with many of them praising her

Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, has finally opened up on how she lost so much weight in such a short time.

Recall that Warri Pikin became a trending topic online after she unveiled her new slimmer stature while promising to reveal how she did it.

In a new development, the Nigerian celebrity shared an emotional video on YouTube, where she admitted that she underwent weight loss surgery.

Real Warri Pikin said she had surgery to lose weight. Photos: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

In the video, the comedian explained that her decision to undergo the surgery was very tough, and it took a lot for her to make up her mind. She also revealed that her reason for carrying out the surgery was health-related because it was either that or losing her life.

According to Warri Pikin, she finally made up her mind to undergo the surgery because of her husband, Ikechukwu, did not want to lose her. She said:

“So na Ikechukwu now dey tell me say I must do a weight loss surgery because he does not want to lose me. It was such a difficult time for me, this was like January 2023, I will cry, I went back to the gym, I will work out, I will eat right, eye go dey turn me because I no fit chop wetin I suppose to chop, it became a very difficult time for me,trying to make a decision to go on weight loss surgery so it could help me lose weight and be well. And then I’m trying to do it naturally, everybody around me has made up their mind except me, it was such a difficult moment for me. At the end of the day, I just woke up one day and said ‘baby I’m ready, let’s do this’ and I took the most difficult decision of my life, I went on weight loss surgery.”

I’m happy I did the weight loss surgery - Real Warri Pikin

Speaking further in the emotional video, Real Warri Pikin admitted that she was happy she finally decided to undergo weight loss surgery because all of her health issues disappeared with it.

According to her, the surgery put an end to her knee pains, migraines, and other health issues she was diagnosed with.

She said:

“I’m happy I made that decision, I’m happy my husband Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha was there for me, my doctor, my family was there to say ‘Anita do it and you will be fine’ I did it and I am fine, I feel better, I don’t wake up dizzy, weak. I don’t wake up with migraines anymore, I don’t have knee pains anymore, everything that I was diagnosed with, I’m free from it, I feel so good right now.”

Real Warri Pikin then spoke on how keeping fit should be normalised and how some people have used ‘body positivity’ terms to deceive themselves into living an unhealthy lifestyle. According to her, she used to be one of those who used to say ‘na fat I fat, I no kill person’ even though she was gradually dying.

In her words:

“Keeping fit should be normalised, we don’t talk about it enough because of this ‘self love, body positivity, I’ve been there, love yourself the way you are, na fat I fat, I no kill person, those are the things that I was using at the time, ‘na fat I fat I no kill person, I be plus size, uhhh you dey die dey go’.”

See the video snippet below:

Reactions as Real Warri Pikin admits she did weight loss surgery

A number of social media users reacted to Real Warri Pikin’s video, where she admitted to undergoing weight loss surgery, and many of them praised her honesty. Read some of their comments below:

diamond__cakes_abuja:

“I'm relieved she chose honesty and acknowledged that it was weight loss surgery, not just a brand, that contributed to her transformation. It's essential to share genuine experiences rather than promote unrealistic solutions. Wishing her good health and recovery.”

Ceecee_700:

“Once again… being Fat is not healthy! Stop lying to yourself, you don’t have big bones, you don’t have fat in your lineage, you’re obese and lazy! Stand up and take charge! Well done Anita, I pray God give you strength to get to your desired weight! ❤️.”

temilolasobola:

“I am happy she said the truth.”

I_amdetolarock:

“She actually wanted to hear people's opinion before coming out to say she did surgery don’t get it twisted abeg..”

jmkshair:

“Those words! Stop lying to yourself...healthy lifestyle is goal.”

Dr_alwaysrozy:

“I said it! I worked with women who went through gastric bypass. It's very hard, mentally and emotionally draining.”

Dazzledeluxe_jewelry:

“I love her more for saying the truth, na this kind people we want, as in people been waiting patiently to hear you say na some products, thanks for not misleading people ♥️♥️♥️”

stanleyflasknaija:

“I love that she told her truth.”

