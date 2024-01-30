Portable Zazu's new collaboration on Tony Montana with UK rapper Skepta is trending online

Skepta, who linked up with Portable during the Zeh Nation label boss' trip to the UK last year, shared a snippet from the soon-to-be-released jam

So far, the snippet has been well-received by music lovers and critics, with many lauding Portable for his impressive lyrics

Skepta's new song featuring Portable was titled 'Tony Montana,' a nickname the UK rapper gave the Nigerian singer during his trip to the UK in 2023.

Nigerian-born British rapper Joseph Adenuga, popularly known as Skepta, has finally dropped a snippet from his collaboration with Nigerian street hop artist Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable.

Fans hail Portable over new jam with Skepta. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that after Portable and Skepta linked up, they attended the British fashion show awards.

With Portable now back in Nigeria, he has maintained his bond with Skepta.

The unexpected collaboration between the Zazu crooner and the UK rapper could open more doors on the international scene for Portable, who hopes to win a Grammy someday.

Sharing the new jam on her page, Portable's manager Babyluv wrote in a caption:

"Waka jeje make you no jam agbako @skepta @portablebaeby soon come."

Listen to a snippet from Skepta's new jam with Portable:

Reviews about Portable Zazu's feature on Skepta's song

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments from music lovers; see them below:

temiwest01:

"That headies, you go collect ham this year, this one na hit."

astoner_martinez:

"Finally a good song by Portable."

officiallugardd

"Portable was not joking when he said he will collect grammy award."

b_efele:

"I swear this guy is Good and God will help me grant his ways everyday by day."

smartking589:

"I no believe say portable go deliver this Jam God am crying watching and listening to this all love."

mayler_nla:

"Portable’s pen game is better than some of your favorites."

only1_damilare:

"Who say portable no sabi first abeg?"

Portable and baby mama Ashabi Simple unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Portable's relationship with his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has been in the news for the last few hours.

Shortly after the drama that trailed Ashabi Simple's interview, it was discovered that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Reacting, someone said:

“To think this woman they carry portable for head pass the first wife, she sees no wrong in him."

