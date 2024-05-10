A lady has shared a photo showing a young boy who got a high aggregate score of 357 in the just concluded UTME

The young boy identified as God’sfavor Ebruphiyor is a student of All Saint Anglican Secondary School, Udu, Delta State

The intelligent 16-year-old boy got 95 in Mathematics, 75 in English language, 94 in Physics, and 93 in Chemistry

Some Nigerians are claiming that a 16-year-old boy, God’sfavor Ebruphiyor, may have gotten the highest score in Delta state in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The young boy who hails from Arhavarie, Ughelli south LGA, Delta state, left netizens in awe over his impressive UTME result.

Delta boy scores 357 in UTME Photo credit: @onome239/X.

Source: Twitter

Boy's aggregate score in UTME goes viral

A photo of the young boy alongside his UTME score were shared by a lady identified on X as @Onome239.

God'sfavor, a student of All Saint Anglican Secondary School, Udu, Delta State got an aggregate score of 357.

He got 95 in Mathematics, 75 in English language, 94 in Physics, and 93 in Chemistry.

The post was captioned:

"NAME: GOD'SFAVOR EBRUPHIYOR LGA; UGHELLI SOUTH TOWN; ARHAVARIEN. Age;16, SCHOOL; ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN SECONDARY SCHOOL,DSC - UDU DELTA STATE, JAMB REG.No: 2024405012571F. JAMB SCORE; MAT: 95, ENG: 75, PHY:94, CHEM: 93, AGGREGATE: 357”

Reactions trail 26-year-old boy's UTME score

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages for the young boy who smashed UTME.

@TemeYefa said:

“Congratulations... this is good. Hopefully more of our students who wrote jamb do better.”

@KMista_D_vizier said:

“Nice one ASAC school representing.”

@ebukachijioke said:

"The highest I have seen in Delta."

@Nomadic9ja reacted:

“I am also from Arhavwarien. I am so proud of the young man. Cheers God's favour.”

@mrpetrsfx said;

“I love all of this, shows how brilliant our kids are, but we should not forget that 10-20yrs ago, there are ppl who score high like this, bet you today they can't write any good if their future only because of the bad educational system we have.”

@abribas commented:

"He is surely the highest in Delta State. Brilliance boy."

@Jrefedoja reacted:

“They said you are only allowed to write jamb when you are 18 years What's 16 years doing there.”

@nature_nutu said:

“This maybe the highest.”

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng