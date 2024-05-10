Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions online after he leaked his chats with music promoter Billyque on social media pages

In the leaked messages, Portable was seen accusing Billyque of trying to set him up in a fisticuff with Sam Larry

He accused Billyque of working with his enemies to destroy him despite always treating him well all the time they've worked together

Outspoken Nigerian Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, was recently in the news after a conversation with his music producer, Billyque, was leaked online.

Portable has shared a working relationship with Billyque for over two years, and he was the one who facilitated the singer's first international collaboration with Skepta.

Leaked chats of Portable fighting his promoter Billyque over a failed show in Kenya go viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/billyque/@samlarry

Source: Instagram

But it seems things between Zazu and Billyque have hit the rocks. According to the leaked chats, Portable accused Billyque of setting him up by putting him on a failed show.

"U dey plan with Sam Larry" - Portable

Zazu also claimed that Billyque was making plans with Sam Larry to hurt him. He noted that he was in Kenya to do music and had no plans to enter into any fight, quarrel or war with Sam Larry.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the chats, Billyque, however, disagreed with Portable's claims, noting he had no plans to hurt him.

However, Billyque mentioned that he only did this to prevent Portable from talking about Sam Larry online.

Below are screenshots of the exchange between the singer and Billyque:

Reactions trail Portable's leaked chat with Billyque

Here are some of the reactions that trailed leaked chat:

@sugaritto_:

"This portable is also an ingrate that’s first point second make Samlary stop thre@tending this people now."

@portable_alaga1:

"Portable tun ti bere bayi. Well on this note I like the fact that portable no dey hide anything."

@_lillyrunor1:

"I said it that if Portable and Mohbad were friends, the whole world would’ve known the cause of Moh’s death. Man is so fearless."

@eloho_04:

"That Sam Larry can never change,very id*otic human."

@omo___tolanii:

"I get family."

@mypathmygram:

"Whatever happen here I stand with portable but I dont think billi can be part of it. Cus no one would wanna ruin where he fetches from."

@omaani27:

"Sam Larry don meet him match. I wish mohbad was close to Portable."

@balo_ng:

"Whatever it is, I believe Portable."

@walecurtis:

"Portable No Dey Give Us Headache, Hin Go Mention Name With Hin Full Chest."

@moses_genesis02:

"Make Sam Larry do well make he future for fine oh if not birds go pluck him two eyes."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng