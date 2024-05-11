A medium-range Embraer 145 belonging to a premium services provider, Xejet Airlines, skidded off the runway and plunged into the grass areas of Runway 18 left of Lagos Airport.

The aircraft, which had 52 passengers and crew members on board, departed Abuja Airport before the incident at Lagos Airport's runway.

How Xejet Jet Skids off Runway in Lagos

According to airport sources, the 18 left Runway has been closed to aircraft traffic as personnel of the Aerodrome Fire and Safety Rescue Unit of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have mobilised to the scene of the incident to rescue the passengers, The Nation reported.

Xejet Airlines is a business class-only airline based in Nigeria.

The airline is based at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS).

The source hinted: ”Another aircraft belonging to Xejet Airlines has skidded off the runway at the Lagos Airport. The incident occurred about 11:29 am, as the plane veered into the grass verge by B5.

”The aircraft, which carries the registration mark 5NBZZ, is an Embraer 145 with 52 passengers and three crew members.

”Fire and Rescue personnel are on the ground to help in the evacuation of the passengers.

“At the moment, Runway18L is closed to traffic.”

Experts say aircraft skidding off the runway could be attributed to the heavy downpour that characterised Saturday in Lagos.

