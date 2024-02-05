Controversial Street-pop sensation Portable has sparked massive reactions online with a clip he shared online

In the viral video, Portable was seen hailing his senior colleague Wizkid after they ran into each other during Skepta's concert at the 02 Arena in London

Moments after finally getting to meet Wizkid, the singer showered Big Wiz with loads of praises

Nigerian Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, recently trended online as he finally achieved one of his lifelong wishes.

The Street-pop sensation has been posting a lot of videos recently from London as he is set to go on tour across the UK.

Portable goes gaga in viral clip as he gets to hang out with Wizkid and UK rapper Skepta at the 02 Arena. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos posted on his social media page, Portable was seen hanging out with British rapper Skepta and his senior colleague from Nigeria, Wizkid.

Portable hangs out with Wizkid and Skepta

This is weeks after Portable called out Wizkid, begging him for a verse. He noted in the old clip that all he wanted from Wizkid was just one collaboration, and he was made for life.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

It seems that dream is about to come true as Portable was recently seen hanging out with Wizkid and Skepta just before the latter's show at the O2 Arena in London.

As ever in the trending clip, Portable Zazu was seen hailing Wizkid all through their time together.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail Portable's video as he meets Wizkid

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video after he was seen hanging out with Big Wiz and Skepta:

@_ade.bola:

"No stress ❤️portable d only grassroots musicians that uses his brain very well❤️ bigger u insha Allah."

kaykay.scoring:

"Portable Skepta dey do video gbenu soun Walai e ti poju.. Osumo grammy Tony montana ko gbor nana... Eyan baba bolu."

@kolly_015:

"Wetin portable dey recite?"

@youngblog2023:

"I wanted to laugh I now remember that my babe has not seen her period."

@i_am_queen_christy:

"All I see here is grace. Portable, May you not no better yesterday, more grace ahead Omo Olalomi."

@elitesshoot_o1:

"Na God de use man lift man, Zazuu who go help you no go stress you."

@duchessuboh:

"My love for you just increased on gawd u give respect to whom it’s due❤️ “your own no go spoil.”

@rekzyblynz:

"Portable too dey disturb e no even allow skepta do in interview In peace."

@2nitdontee:

"Portable my man. I too like u biko."

@edoskilala:

"Tony Montana of London fit first some people favourite win Grammy ooooh. E go be like film for their eyes."

Portable wears designer, walks red carpet with Skepta

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable attended the British Fashion Awards in the UK some months ago.

Portable created quite a stir online as he rocked some impressive designers on the red carpet at the Brits Fashion Awards.

The Zazu crooner was seen rocking a two-piece jacket with matching sneakers as he took to the red carpet in the company of British rapper Skepta.

Source: Legit.ng