Nigerian singer Portable, a street musician, spurred reactions online after he declared that a feature with his senior colleague, Wizkid, would undoubtedly bag him a Grammy

This came up after the Made in Lagos crooner appreciated the street singer on his social media account

Portable was later seen in a video circulating online stating his need for a verse from Wizkid

Nigerian street-pop musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, recently made a daring claim about winning the Grammys.

The Zazu hitmaker confidently declared that if Wizkid ever gave him a verse or featured him in a song, he was hitting for the Grammy's plaque straight.

Portable brags about Wizkid

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the Made in Lagos singer appreciated Portable.

In response, the singer expressed his joy over the incredible development. He declared his conviction that a verse from Wizkid would significantly advance his career.

See his video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video about Wizkid

See their reactions below:

ewejemichael:

"Werey way talk say wizzy no dey show love for trenches,him self wan collect 20 meter."

@fineboytunde_:

"Tomorrow like this now, he go say “who you help, who you sign” me I no just like the guy character, given snitchy vibez."

@pbtips_:

"Not getting sh!t. He insulted wiz for his verse on Abracadabra, Make he ride on Zazu zeh glory dey go

certifiedmichael:

"Remove Sleeping This Night From Portable Plans, Neighbours Self Don Price.

_coded11:

"Guy know wiz is in form to mingle and his using the opportunity."

roller_coaster304:

"This guy Dey mad sabi this don say English no sabi sing."

@Olamidex_:

“This guy will later get a verse you’ll see.”

@omo_iya_tuwo:

“What is he saying??? Na dat yeyeye go give am Grammy?”

@omo_iya_tuwo:

"Portable with Cruise: “Mutual anyone pls??”

@sammie_rambo:

“Werrey he Dey whine wizzy nhi.

Source: Legit.ng