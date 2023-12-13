Nigerian singer Portable has continued to relish his brief visit to London during the British Fashion Awards

The street pop musician had a memorable time overseas courtesy of British-Nigerian rapper Skepta

A recent video made its way online, showing the Zeh boss hysterically arranging heaps of Pound notes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, recently displayed the stack of pound sterling notes he received as a souvenir during his courtesy visit to London.

Legit.ng reported a few days ago that the street pop act, in the company of British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, graced the prestigious British Fashion Awards.

One of the highlights of his time there was when Skepta gave him a substantial bundle of British currency, which was met with joy.

A recent video popped up online showing the Zazu crooner in high spirits as he arranged the wads of pounds of notes he had in his possession.

The clip making the rounds online came with the tagline, "Tony Montana of London," a nickname given to Portable by Skepta.

See the video below:

