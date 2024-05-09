May Edochie has shared the video made during her happy moment as she danced joyfully amid her divorce drama with her husband, Yul

Yul Edochie and his lawyer refused to turn up for the divorce proceeding at the court, so the case was stalled by the judge

In the viral video, May was dancing to a lovely song as she showed some moves to impress her fans

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, seemed unperturbed about the absence of her husband during their divorce case.

Legit.ng had reported that the divorce case between May and Yul was stalled after the actor and his lawyer refused to show up at the court.

In the video she shared on her TikTok page, she was dancing happily like someone without any worries. She showed some dancing skills that her fans were happy about.

May Edochie dances amid divorce drama. Photo credit @mayyuledochie/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

May ask fans a question

In the video, she asked her fans how many times they watched the video. The mother of three was wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings.

May was standing at the middle of a road which seemed to be abandoned.

Recall that things fell apart for May and Yul after the actor announced that he had taken a second wife. He also showed off his son, which his new wife had for him.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip shared by May. Here are some of the comments below:

@nelly Morgan:

"This woman is very beautiful, she really look stunning."

@Angelina Amaoh:

"My sist pls forgive him and take him back ok ,for the sick of yr cldn ok,hmmm he has regretted but can not say it."

@Big dream:

"Post this on Instagram our queen."

@Queen Lebo Mkhize:

"South Africa Approves Queen May."

@Mavie Nkwinika:

"Um a South African, very proud of you, my Queen."

@stellaxp:

"Abeg happiness is free."

@Irene irene:

"Kenyans are proud of you."

@Fatima Sankoh:

"We the MAY NATION are proud of you Her Excellency Ambassador queen may love you from Sierra Leone."

@Ada Pretty:

"The real definition of a queen."

May Edochie opens up about divorce drama

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie had the opportunity to put Yul in prison, but she opted not to.

According to Due Process Advocate, she could have pursued a bigamy case against him, but she let go of the case.

It was said by DPA that she disagreed on the bigamy case because he was worried it could send the actor to jail.

Source: Legit.ng