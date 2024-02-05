British/Nigerian football star Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Sakan brightened the timeliness with his recent meeting with Afrobeats star Wizkid

The Arsenal winger scored the opening goal that led to their victory against Liverpool on February 4

Following a successful match, the football star and the Made in Lagos crooner shared a beautiful moment

British/Nigerian football star Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka was spotted with Afrobeats star Wizkid following the successful match Arsenal had against Liverpool.

It was reported that Arsenal scored a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday, February 4, reigniting their Premier League title hopes. Bukayo Saka scored the first goal.

Wizkid gets singed Arsenal jersey from Bukayo Saka, Credit: @bukayosaka87, @wizkid

A heartwarming video captured a happy Saka signing a customised Arsenal jersey with the 7 for the Made in Lagos singer.

The Winger’s elation was contagious as he hailed the musician as “The real star boy”.

See the video below

Internet users react to Wizkid and Saka’s meeting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

don_brown_38:

"My one and only ídolo…. I like Wizkid reach sometime I will thinking nah me be the Wizkid. His character to me is 100 Talking, behavior, love music is 100. This man no need to be bragging that is one of thing I use to like this guy."

onlymide_og:

"So star boy go watch that match and didn’t post any pictures before the match…..just down the picture now baba you too much."

therealbanjotolu_:

"Saka sef na fan."

wunna_190:

"The real star boy."

leowhytee:

"Saka is too humble for real. Honestly wizkid’s starboy has been existing right from when Saka when in academy."

arah_mide:

Wiz i want to say thank you, thank you for the way you present yourself... omo i can't imagine my idolo leaving an award show without a plaque. I fit ment. God bless u popcy of life."

Source: Legit.ng