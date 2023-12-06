Portable Zazu has expressed sincere appreciation to UK rapper Skepta for the support he has given to him in the last few days

The Zeh Nation label boss, in a comment, described Skepta as the only helper who didn't stress him

Portable's appreciation post to the rapper comes hours after they attended the British Fashion Show awards

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi aka Portable Zazu, has witnessed a tremendous leap in his music career days after meeting British-Nigerian rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr, better known as Skepta.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Skepta made headlines after he took to social media to urge the Street-Pop to contact him for a new music project.

Portable expresses gratitude to UK rapper Skepta. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Twitter

Portable later linked up with the rapper as they attended the British Fashion Show Awards.

Portable Zazu hails Skepta

The Zeh Nation label boss appears to have a cordial relationship with Skepta now, as he recently took to the rapper's comment section to appreciate him for helping him.

Portable, who appeared to be emotional in one of the comments, wrote:

"I really appreciate you in my life @skepta who go help you no go stress you."

In another comment, Portable wrote:

"99 advisers only one helper."

See screenshots of his comments below:

Netizens react as Portable appreciates Skepta

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed Portable's message, see them below:

huse_sain:

"I really respect portable, man is so strong and real. So many people tries to bring him down even some of those he signed and help but he just keep getting away somehow and am happy for him."

more_blessing9:

"Thanks to Olamide and poco Lee."

drewuyi:

"No lie detected."

horlaphax123:

"Lion no fear to walk alone God will do it ANIKULETI."

__perock_03:

"I swear 1000 motivation but zero support."

tellalives:

"Portable, abeg cut soap for us now. That secret attraction of favor and blessing soap wey you baff for bush. Abeg cut me small."

