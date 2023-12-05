Nigerian singer Portable recently met with Skepta, and they attended the British Fashion Show together

To the joy of fans, the Zazu crooner cleaned up nice and showed up on the red carpet in a suit

Sharing videos and photos of himself at the event, Portable bragged as he expressed gratitude to God

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has gone fully international as he connected with famous British-Nigerian rapper Joseph Adenuga Jnr, aka Skepta.

In a viral video online, Portable was seen beside the rapper and his people as they arrived at the event and walked the red carpet.

Portable attends the British Fashion Awards Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Dressed fashionably for the event, the Zazu crooner donned a jacket two-piece with sneakers to match.

Paparazzi captured the moment as Portable, who recently went around London appreciating the snow, strutted confidently.

Watch the video below:

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Portable shared a video of Skepta vibing to his song as they drove to the event; the rapper was impressed as he sang along at a point.

In another clip, Portable hung around with Skepta and his crew, presumably before they gained entrance into the award ceremony.

The Zazu crooner also took the opportunity to pose for photos at the venue, a reminder that he was there.

"IKA OF AFRICA live in London Fashion Awards 2023. @skepta @portablebaeby BigGod go do am again."

See Portable's posts below:

Reactions to Portable at the British Fashion Awards

Read some of the comments from netizens about Portable at the event below:

bigklef:

“I believe in God, My Phone & Sub” - that line hit different Now!"

pzzugram:

"At a time I was scared, make portable no go deh climb their pole and speaker for red carpet."

softcare_pets:

"He go still skepta out say he wear clothe way cover chest come give am clothes way no cover chest say cold wan kill am …his voice Dan change."

validcontractors:

"Nah like werey him go dey move small small before u know it,e go knack mad endorsement deal,zazuuu is a smart guy with underrating disposition."

prince_ilobekemen:

"Portable is going places o, don’t underestimate him. He’s even bigger than most stars in Nigeria."

zeestunner:

"First time Zazu go wear original cloth and nice one!"

switzyray1:

"Only man wey Dey trend everyday !!! Na juju nd akoi grace, you shall trend forever!! Akoi trouble."

olaoye_moshood_abiola:

"Nah!!! Skepta is really an angel."

barr.eseosa:

"See the way portable humble."

djtosmight:

He go still come tell us say skepta won use packaging kill am but him no slow down for am.

Portable laments about weather condition in the UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer sparked massive reactions online as a video of him lamenting the weather conditions in the UK went viral.

The singer, in the viral clip, noted that it was too much for him as it has constantly been raining and snowing at the same time since he arrived in the North Eastern part.

The Streetpop artist in the video told the show promoter, Billyque, who brought him to the UK on tour that he doesn't see himself living in the UK permanently.

Source: Legit.ng