Controversial Nigerian singer Portable’s relationship with his fourth babymama Ashabi Simple has continued to make headlines

Just recently, it was discovered that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media following Portable’s call-out

A series of social media users reacted to the development, with many of them drawing life lessons from the situation

Popular Nigerian singer Habeed Okikiola aka Portable’s relationship with his fourth babymama Ashabi Simple has hit a new curve.

Recall that the Zazu singer and his actress babymama made headlines after she granted an interview where she spoke on their relationship.

Fans react as Portable and Ashabi Simple unfollow each other on Instagram.

Shortly after the drama that ensued from the interview, it was discovered that Portable and Ashabi Simple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite Portable having a wife, he had been known to shower praises on Ashabi on social media, with the young actress also reciprocating his show of love.

Well, things are no longer rosy between the couple after Portable put her on blast and accused her of disrespecting his wife, Bewaji, with her recent interview.

See a screenshot of their IG pages below:

Fans react as Portable and Ashabi unfollow each other

After Portable unfollowed Ashabi on social media, it caught the attention of many Nigerians, who shared their two cents on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

gylliananthonette:

“To think this woman they carry portable for head pass the first wife, she sees no wrong in him. They call am husband, at least the man don remind am say na ordinary baby mama she be.”

oladewaabosedeadepoju:

“That honey berry really made a right decision .”

Forevermiskay:

“If Okiki did not kiss me I can cry Wetin go come happen like this.”

aubiergembock:

“Ladies, learn how to choose men who choose you, everyday. This is SO messy and EXTREMELY toxic. Don’t be desperate for any man or any man’s love, because there are thousands of men out there who would love you, appreciate you, respect you, and make you feel loved DAILY. No drama, no crying, no toxic, no STDs, no infections. Just peace, happiness, good gbola, money, and princess treatment. This is January 2024, choose better for yourself, ladies. You deserve better, ladies.”

hadizabubakar_:

“How does one shamelessly brag openly to dating and sleeping with a married man even after having a child for him? Must you answer every question? Why not skip? People wey dey push you go follow you go beg zazu…”

jaycee20013:

“The interview was nonsense for real. even the host had to ask her how old r u. The host even said sorry I can’t cry wit u when she was crying she’s really not loved at home abi she just mumu ni coz I don’t even understand.”

kasiemartha:

“Haaaaah,okomi don unfollow iyawo ,who go give her the LOVE and INFECTION that she’s looking for .”

hormolola_barbie:

“Easy on her please she is just trying to make peace and be a sweet girl.”

glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

“She should just leave portable abeg, marriage that makes you feel as if you're been managed .”

tishe_collections:

“The girl will be crying now as emotional person wey she besorry dear.”

Ashabi Simple speaks on Portable having over 7 women

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, caused a stir on social media after speaking about his relationship with multiple women.

Ashabi was a guest on Biola Bayo’s Talk to B show when she was asked about her relationship with the Zazu Zeh crooner and his involvement with other women. The show host asked if it doesn’t bother Ashabi that Portable has about seven women, and they are all aware of each other.

In response, the singer’s baby mama said that in her mind, Portable has a relationship with only her because she is a lover girl. She went ahead to add that the music star is a businessman, so whenever he is not home, she takes it that he is away to work for money to fend for their needs.

