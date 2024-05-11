An official of the FIRS, identified as Khalid Bichi, has been reportedly shot dead in the Maitama area of Abuja by some unknown gunmen

Bichi was shot multiple times at about 9 pm on Friday night when he had gone out to get food to eat and was pronounced dead at the Maitama general hospital

The deceased was buried on Saturday after a funeral prayer in Abuja. He was said to be a popular social media user and connected with top politicians

FCT, Abuja - There is fresh tension in the Maitama area of Abuja as a middle-aged man, identified as Khalid Bichi, was reportedly gunned down by some unknown gunmen on Friday night, May 10.

Bichi was said to be a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. He was killed by the attackers at about 9 pm when he was out to get food to eat.

FIRS official killed in Abuja Photo Credit: @Kemiolunloyo

Source: Twitter

How Khalid Bichi was gunned down

According to The Punch, the FIRS official was shot multiple times by the attackers.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He was then rushed to the Maitama General Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Sources disclosed that the FIRS official was known to be an active social media user with the handle @Khalid Bichi and was connected with influential politicians in the FCT.

The late Bichi was laid to rest on Saturday, May 11, after a funeral prayer in Abuja.

How gunmen operate in Abuja

This happened amid a series of gunmen attacks at the Nigerian capital. There have also been reported kidnapping cases in which the police have always been on top of the situation.

On Sunday, May 5, it was reported that some gunmen attacked a remote community named Poki in the Bwari area council and allegedly kidnapped 13 persons.

The gunmen were said to have operated for an hour without being challenged by any security outfits.

A source in the community disclosed that the Madaki of the community, Chief John Jatau, said 10 nomads were kidnapped from his domain.

Source: Legit.ng