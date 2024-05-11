The 2024 edition of the most coveted movie awards ceremony, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), is the tenth of the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The event started on Thursday, May 9, with a night of icons and a vibrant Cultural Day celebration on Friday, May 10.

The 10th anniversary of the award continued on Saturday, May 11, with the award event that saw the biggest names in African film and television converge at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The AMVCA award is being presented by MultiChoice, and it recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.

Here is the list of winners

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – winner

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) – Winner

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Wandongwa – Winner

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi – Winner

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – Winner

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

