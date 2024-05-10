Primate Elijah Ayodele has said insecurity in Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria, will not end soon

Ayodele said although President Bola Tinubu has a good intention, some northern elites want to frustrate the Nigerian leader's reign

Legit.ng reports that the outspoken cleric stated that what he is saying is an inspiration from God

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Isolo, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said the northern elites will have problems with the Bola Tinubu administration.

According to Ayodele in a recent video posted across his known X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok pages, the northern elites “want to frustrate Tinubu’s government” because they allegedly always want to determine Nigeria's president.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says insecurity in Nigeria's northern region will not end soon. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigeria, with one of the strongest armies in West Africa, is struggling to tackle rising insecurity that puts vulnerable people at risk.

The cleric said:

“No matter what Tinubu is trying to do, insecurity will not end in the north because insecurity is more political.

“If you like, listen to me, if you like, don’t, I’m just saying it the way God asked me to tell you.

“We want peace in our country, but when The Lord says something, why can’t you look for the solution?

“Go and build three strong towers to end insecurity in Nigeria.

“The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, know that this is the truth and nothing but the truth. You may understand it, you may not understand it, but that’s what this government needs to put insecurity to an end, otherwise, it will 'go gaga' as from July, August.”

Ayodele added:

“Anything I tell you, I am telling you as The Lord says, I don’t hate any government, I don’t have friends, I don’t have enemy, only what I know is God.

“If we do this, we would help the northern part of the country to end insecurity.”

Watch Primate Ayodele’s video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals, alleged that "powerful Nigerians" behind illegal mining are also the ones sponsoring terrorism and banditry in the country.

Alake stated that the majority of the illegal miners are not foreigners, adding that the most disturbing aspect was that most of the foreigners engaged in illegal mining in the country had no proper immigration credentials.

