Nigerian actor Yul Edochie shared his concerns with singer Davido over his sudden plans to leave the music scene

The former DMW boss buzzed the internet with his plans to retire from the music after he released his forthcoming album

The embattled upcoming pastor used his internet experience to admonish the Unavailable singer, spurring reactions from netizens

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has sent a serious message to superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, over his plans to quit music.

Recall that the former DMW boss buzzed the internet after he pledged to abandon his musical career. He noted that many people didn't want him to be part of the game, so it was best he left the scene.

Yul Edochie advised Davido on quitting music. Credit: @yuledochie, @davido

Source: Instagram

His message split many people, with some pleading for him to stay and others criticising him for his victim mentality.

Yul Edochie responded by admonishing him not to make room for trolls and pointed out that prominent individuals often attract criticism and negativity from jealous or envious individuals.

He questioned why he would retire for them, pointing out that the musician is a blessing to Nigeria and Africa.

Yul rounded his statement by hurling a shade at those against the singer's advancements.

He wrote:

"Retire for who? Retire cos of trolls? When God made you great? Trolls will always troll great people. Great people, steadily making headlines. You're a blessing to Nigeria and Africa. Keep giving us hits. Losers will never stop hating. Tell them, DIA FADA! BOMBARDIER!!"

See his post here:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's message to Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions here:

istandwithdavido:

"I stand with davido button, we are just getting started."

governor_59:

"Bcox of dis , Yul is always right."

lary.saint:

"Go and rest. Who told you he is retiring. You can’t differentiate between joke and when someone is serious."

official_skiido:

"Hungry man don take side."

mhiz_porche2:

"Oga Davido no go still Dash u money I no say u don broke Normally."

silvaboymusic:

"This man don suffer for una hand. Well like he said tr0lls will always remain there. I love Yul for this."

callmeogee:

"You’re right my brother. Las las na poor people Dey hate. Rich people don’t have time. Richness is not necessarily money mind you."

davinchyph:

"I pray @davido hear our cry and keep giving us hit."

Yul Edochie talks to Wizkid amid his rift with Davido

The actor joined the growing list of celebrities to weigh in on the drama between Ayo Balogun "Wizkid" and David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Days after Wizkid fired shots at Davido and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy on social media, the controversial movie star shared his two cents online.

In a video posted on his official Instagram page, Yul revealed that he knew the problem with Wizkid. Not stopping there, he also explained how the Grammy-winning singer’s mother’s demise has continued to greatly affect him.

Source: Legit.ng