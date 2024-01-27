Social media has been an avenue for people to connect with family and friends, but some have met unfamiliar people who ended up becoming their lifetime partners

Celebrities like singers Adekunle Gold and Simi and others started their relationships on social media

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted popular Nigerian celebrities who met their wives on social media

The introduction of the internet and social media has seen a rise in connectivity and communication among people.

According to DemandSage, there are 4.95 billion social media users globally and is forecasted to reach 5.17 billion by the end of 2024.

Moses Bliss and Willams Uchemba met their partners online. Credit: @mosesbliss @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Statista reports that as of January 2023, there are 31.6 million active social media users in Nigeria - very massive numbers. This means that aside from connecting with family and friends, people get to communicate with total strangers who could become friends on and off social media spaces.

People, including celebrities, have also used social media to meet their lifetime partners.

Legit.ng, in this article, takes a look at some of our favourite celebrities who found love online.

1. Moses Bliss connected with his Ghanaian fiancee on Instagram

This is the most talked about celebrity relationship in Nigeria at the moment.

The popular gospel singer caused a buzz on social media after he unexpectedly shared a heartwarming video of his proposal to his wife-to-be, Marie Wiseborn, in London.

In another report, Moses told his fans that he and Marie first met on Instagram.

The singer revealed she caught his attention with a video of her dancing to his song, Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus, which made him slide into her DM.

Moses and Marie are now preparing for their wedding, as a recent clip showed them in a church where a cleric was seen praying on their invitation cards.

2. Actor Junior Pope shares how he met his wife

The actor may no longer be an active user on Facebook, but the social media platform has been a source of blessing.

Junior Pope, while reacting to a report of criminals arrested by the police in Delta for luring underaged girls on Facebook, disclosed that he met his wife and the mother of his children on the social networking platform.

The movie maker and his wife have been married for ten years and have three children.

3. How Williams Uchemba's wife sent him a message

Actor Williams Uchemba's wife Brunella, in a report via Guardian, disclosed that she met him on Facebook.

Brunella said she sent him a message after a voice told her he was her husband. This was after she had stumbled on one of his videos.

After meeting on Facebook, the couple exchanged contact and moved to WhatsApp, where they finally got to know more about each other, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Wiliams and Brunella Uchemba are married and have one daughter.

4. Singers Adekunle Gold and Simi's love story

Talented singer and songwriter Simi revealed she first met Adekunle Gold on Facebook.

Simi confessed that she never knew her husband was a musician like herself at that time as she only knew him as the 'King of Photoshop'. She said Adekunle stalked her on Facebook.

In her words:

“He was chasing me all over Facebook. When I was still doing gospel music he used to listen to my songs."

The celebrity couple's marriage is blessed with a daughter.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife connected with him on X

Popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife, Cynthia, in an Instastory in 2018, revealed she and Ebuka met on X, formerly Twitter.

According to her, she was the first to send a message to Ebuka. The couple's union is blessed with two beautiful girls.

Single lady imitates Moses Bliss' fiancee's dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a single Nigerian lady, @anthoniaolivian, was inspired by Moses Bliss' love story.

She put up a clip showing her moves, hoping to find herself a God-fearing man.

The lady, in a caption of the video, wrote:

"Make una help me tag Frank Edwards, I don learn Moses Bliss wife dancing."

Source: Legit.ng