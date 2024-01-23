A single Nigerian lady has taken a cue from Moses Bliss' fiancee Marie Wiseborn's dance video that attracted the gospel singer

The lady in a viral clip who was seen dancing like Marie appealed to netizens to help her tag gospel singer Frank Edwards

As expected, the lady's dance video has since triggered reactions from Nigeria, as many dropped hilarious comments

Gospel singer Moses Bliss' proposal video has continued to generate reactions on social media.

Moses made headlines after he shared the dance video that attracted him to his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, in 2023.

Lady shoots her shot at Frank Edwards. Credit: @frankrichboy @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

This was after the gospel singer revealed he and Marie met on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

However, some Nigerian ladies have taken a cue from the dance video.

Nigerian lady imitates Moses Bliss' fiancee's dance moves

A single Nigerian lady identified as @anthoniaolivian was inspired by Moses Bliss' love story.

This comes as she shared a video showing her dance moves with the hope of finding herself a God-fearing man.

In the caption of the video, she wrote:

‘Make una help me tag Frank Edwards, I don learn Moses Bliss wife dancing."

Watch the dance video below:

People react as lady imitates Moses Bliss' fiancee's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

dasola_dasilver:

"If you be frank edward, you sef you go gree?"

alexygids:

"Miracle no de tire Jesus true true."

mimishair95:

"Why you no wear joggers and sweater?? Where’s your natural hair? Hope your dad is a pastor."

amaxynaturals:

"This one no fit work. Your skirt is too tight."

yimijay123:

"Atleast use his song naw maybe him fit see you."

itz_kym:

"Nigerians are something else. I’d be jealous if I wasn’t Nigerian. Our happiness is contagious and we are inherently funny."

Frank Edwards cries out as ladies flood him with dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Frank Edwards informed ladies sending their dance videos to his DM to stop it.

The singer stated that he was not organising a dance challenge.

This was after a fan known as Obande Christian Ogede sent a message to Edwards on behalf of his sister Karen, who also tagged the singer in a dance video.

Source: Legit.ng