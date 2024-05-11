A lady shared the 2024 JAMB results of some brilliant students from a school located in Sapele, Delta state

The school, the International Junior and High School, Sapele, has nine students who scored above 300 marks in UTME

The best student among the nine candidates is Ogaga Treasure, who scored 342 in the JAMB examination

Nine UTME candidates from a school in Sapele, Delta state, scored above 300 marks.

The school, International Junior and High School, Sapele, showcased nine of the candidates who sat for the JAMB exam.

The students scored above 300 in the JAMB exam. Photo credit: Facebook/Loveth Ukavwe Uruemraye.

Source: Facebook

The brilliant JAMB candidates are candidates are Ogaga Treasure, Edem Grandeur, Tsanimoni Priestly, Patrick Joan and Adigwe Royal.

Also, Joseph Goodluck, Fregene Oghenerunor, Idolo Erhonor and Enakirerhi Blessed all scored above 300 marks in UTME.

Their scores were shared in a post made on Facebook by , who praised the students.

She wrote:

"These children are not playing. Take your kids to a good school. E get why! Just concluded 2024 JAMB results."

The result shows that the highest-scoring JAMB candidate from the school is Ogaga Treasure, who scored 342.

Treasure is followed by Edem Grandeur, who scored 341, while Tsanimoni Priestly scored 334 to emerge as the third-best JAMB candidate from the school.

Facebook reactions

Aghoja-Ubogu Ese Joan said:

"Congratulations to you all."

Queeneth Ogbomo Ogodo commented:

"Congratulations children."

Kevwe Emunemu said:

"Absolutely amazing."

How to check JAMB result

In the meantime, the JAMB 2024 result can be checked online by following simple steps provided by the examination body.

The simplest way to check the 2024 JAMB result is to use the SMS method. The results can be accessed by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 with the phone number used to register for the examination during the registration phase.

Once you have sent the SMS to the code, the examination body will reply by sending your JAMB 2024 result.

Lady shares experience writing JAMB Use of English

Meanwhile, a lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB UTME has come out to share her experience.

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB UTME Use of English questions hard.

As she awaits the results, Prisca is confident that she will get the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng