TikTok star Peller has shared pictures of his first car as he joined the list of content creators with cars

The comedian, known for his incorrect usage of English in his skits, revealed he would be throwing a party to celebrate his latest win

Several celebrities, as well as fans, have since stormed his Instagram page to celebrate with him

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian TikTok sensation and fast-rising content creator Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller.

Peller, known for rocking a female outfit and using incorrect English in his skits, could not contain the joy as he shared pictures of his first car.

Peller shares pictures of his new car. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, the Gen Z content creator, who was shirtless, was spotted standing in front of his car, a Toyota Camry.

Another picture showed him standing in front of his new ride.

In a caption of the post, Pella hinted he would be throwing a party to celebrate his newest asset.

"First key Congratulations to me . We party for night."

See his post below:

This comes after reportedly splashed millions on a G-Wagon in February.

What people are saying about Peller's first car

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Peller's first car, read them below:

iamnasboi:

"Congratulations aburo."

kellylivinglarge:

"Proud of u… No excuse for All of Una way still Dey wait for give away.."

chiller_talker:

Oh so no be you get that G-wagon and na camry Toyota be your first key ️ una too much for this industry oo but well sha congratulations more keys."

BenLutas:

"You no wan post Wetin u buy make Efcc no go Dey observe sodik Ogbon!!."

dennisizu98:

"Congratulations bro You are an inspiration to every little kid growing up in this country Nigeria."

JoshanndeeNG:

"Who come get that g wagon car at first?"

ATHURXA:

"@officialEFCC arrest him asap."

Awalulomo:

"Where your Gwagon?"

