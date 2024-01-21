Gospel singer Moses Bliss has shared the dance video his fiancee shared that attracted him to her

Moses Bliss revealed she tagged him in a video of her dancing to his hit song 'Miracle no dey tire Jesus'

The singer also shared a screenshot of their first chat on Instagram, which left many of his colleagues and fans gushing

Popular gospel Singer Moses Bliss continues to trend on social media hours after unveiling his British fiancee, Marie Wiseborn.

The singer made headlines after his proposal video to his fiancee in London went viral on Friday, January 19.

Moses Bliss said meeting his fiancee was orchestrated by God. Credit: @mosesbliss

Moses, who revealed he met his wife on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram, in a new update, revealed she caught his attention after she tagged him in a video of her dancing to his popular song, ‘Miracle no Dey tire Jesus.

The singer revealed they became friends after the video. He added that God orchestrated their union.

“Exactly 1 year ago today, “Jan 20th 2023” I was tagged in this video by @mariewiseborn and the rest is history. There are some things only God can orchestrate. For someone believing God for this kind of testimony, may God divinely work out your testimony in Jesus name. When I saw the video, I was like ahh, “I like the way she praises God, wow she dances like David."

Watch the dance video, including a screenshot of Moses Bliss and his fiancee's first chat, below:

People react to Moses Bliss' fiancee's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

enioluwaofficial:

"Pastor Pastor. You too dey enter DM. Ahn Ahn!‍ “I like your dance moves” We go add that one to the list too. Thanks, Pastor!"

kingkopay:

"Moral of the lesson, make sure you tag your future husband to a a video."

tripplestar_plug:

"U see life I message my crush til now she never reply."

