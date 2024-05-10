Super Eagles star Victor Boniface and his German club Bayer Leverkusen have made it to the Europa final

This comes after the German side defeated AS Roman in an unexpected turn of events on Thursday

Boniface and Leverkusen's victory has spurred reactions from Nigerians, including celebrities who accused the club of using 'juju'

The UEFA Europa League tournament semifinals went down on Thursday, May 9, as Super Eagles stars Victor Boniface and Nathan Bella's German side Bayer Leverkusen made it to the final.

Leverkusen defeated AS Roma in what many are describing as a narrow escape.

Boniface's Leverkusen defeats AS Roma. Credit: @boniface_jnr

Highlight from Leverkusen Vs Roma's match

The German club was nearly eliminated from the tournament, with AS Roma taking the lead with a 2-0 scoreline.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Leverkusen defeated the Italian as they progressed to the final on a 4-2 aggregate.

Bayer Leverkusen's incredible Europa League semifinal against Roma has seen Nigerians, including celebrities, accusing Boniface and Nathan Tella of using supernatural 'juju' forces this season.

Boniface reacts to Juju allegation

The Nigerian football star shared a picture from the 2001 hit movie Shaolin Soccer, sending a message to his fans.

See a post of Boniface celebrating Leverkusen's win

Recall that Leverkusen also won the German Bundesliga for the first time in over a decade this campaign.

What Nigerians are saying about Leverkusen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Skit maker isbae_u said:

"Lmao you are a genius."

simon.adingra said:

"No be juju be that."

Skit maker Iamremote said:

"No be juju be this."

olamat.pash reacted:

"Una next match, I will start watching at 90 minutes "

Singer Crayonthis wrote:

"Una dey use juju Aswear."

Singer ayomidate reacted:

"We keep going no matter what! Atlanta be ready!"

wizdom.ako:

"Them suppose arrest all of una, una must talk wetin dem give una chop."

asiwajulerry:

"You go confess abi you no go confess."

chuboi:

"Which kind jazz una get sef."

oluwashina:

"Una dey use juju."

iamdjkaycee:

"Make una return my juju o."

omokunmisamuel:

When season finish you go tell us watin you carry go that club with

What Boniface said about cultist allegations

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Boniface clarified his appreciation post about the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

An eagle emoji was spotted in the picture Boniface took to capture the players on TV, which caused a stir.

Some have speculated that Boniface's use of the eagle emoji represented cultism.

