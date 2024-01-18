Nigerian singer King Rudy of the defunct P-Square duo recently sparked reactions online with comments he shared on his page

The singer slammed the state of insecurity in the country, noting that people need to realise that they're responsible for their own security

King Rudy's comments are coming amidst the recent spate of killings and kidnappings ravaging the country

Nigerian singer and member of the now-defunct music duo Paul Okoye, aka King Rudy, recently sparked a significant conversation online as he shared his thoughts about the state of insecurity in the country.

In a post shared on his social media page, King Rudy noted that the state of security in the country has deteriorated badly.

Nigerian singer King Rudy laments about the state of insecurity in in the country.

Source: Instagram

King Rudy stated that people must realise that the Nigerian government cares little for their well-being.

He stated that anyone who wants to live a good, long life must prioritise providing his/her own security.

Paul Okoye's reacts to the recent kidnappings in Abuja

The singer's comments are coming days after the recent case of a family of five being kidnapped in Abuja.

Just weeks before that, over 195 persons were also reported killed in Bokkos, Plateau state.

Recall that all through the last election circle, Paul Okoye and his brother Peter were massive supporters of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Since its inauguration, Paul and Peter have been adherent critics of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Read an excerpt of Paul Okoye's comments below:

"The earlier you realize, you're responsible for you own safety in Nigeria... The safer you will be."

Here's a screenshot of King Rudy's post below:

Singer Paul Okoye, aka King Rudy shares his thoughts about Insecurity in Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

