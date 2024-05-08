A video of Nigerian singer Timaya leading praise and worship during a recent performance in a Lagos club has created a stir online

In the viral clip, Timaya was seen at first performing one of his classics, Ogologoma, before switching and he started singing a church song

Timaya is regarded by many as one of the pioneers of the modern-day Afrobeats movements, and his recent club antics have got people talking

Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known simply as Timaya, has once again proven how much of a protocol breaker he is.

A video of the Nigerian singer leading praise and worship while performing at a club in Lagos has stirred mixed reactions online.

Video of Timaya leading praise and worship in the club stirs reactions online. Photo credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Timaya was seen first singing his 2008 classic, Ogologoma, off his first album before he suddenly switched and started singing, "It shall be permanent, what the lord has done for me."

This triggered the audience as they responded with high enthusiasm while singing along.

The Grammy Award nominee is regarded by many as one of the pioneers of the modern-day Afrobeats movement globally.

Watch the viral video of Timaya performing in the club:

Reactions trails video as Timaya led worship

As much as the viral clip fascinated netizens, some didn't like what Timaya was seen doing. Many criticized the singer, noting that a club is a place for him to lead praise and worship.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@the.real.pressplay:

"People that haven’t been to Timayas concert will say it’s highness… this is basically how he likes to perform Ogologoma."

@chocol8quin:

"HIGHNESS CAN CAUSE ANYTHING."

@sunsteeloffical:

"Na man were sabi bodi...TIMAYA FANS WE WE BURST DEM."

@giftbright_:

"Ride on preacher."

@brain_boss_notyourguy:

"Nah Igbo dey make this kind thing happen."

@peggymoore_banks:

"Evangelist/Pastor gospel singer Timaya."

@omoayo01:

"Thank you Lord."

@cj.makeup.ug_:

"That's so nice."

@dessy_k_construction_hub_ltd:

"As the spirit leads."

@callme_crazzyy:

"Everybody is high e sure for me."

@emmabestclothing:

"@timayatimaya can you even remember when last you sell plantain."

Terry G calls out Timaya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Terry G publicly called out Timaya for alleged unpaid royalties.

The street singer, also known as “Akpako Master”, refused to mince words as he expressed disgust at Timaya's action.

Aside from Timaya, Terry G worked with Wizkid, Skiibii and even fellow street pop singer Portable Zazu.

Source: Legit.ng