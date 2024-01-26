A lecturer at the UNIPORT, took to his social media to express his pain with a Nigerian bank

He explained that his monthly pay couldn't help with him getting a loan from First Bank

Meanwhile, the lecturer needed the loan to purchase some gadgets he needed to boost his business on social media

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - A lecturer at the Department of English, University of Port Harcourt(UNIPORT) identified simply as Mazi Eze, has narrated how he received the biggest insult of his life.

“I Got Insulted”: UNIPORT Lecturer Narrates How Bank Denied Him N5 Million Loan Due to Poor Salary. Photo credit: Mazi Eze, CBN

Source: Facebook

He took to his social media page to share his frustration after being denied a N5 million loan due to his monthly salary of N191,000.

Narrating his experience in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, January 25, Eze recalled his visit to First Bank, Choba, where he sought a loan to enhance his public speaking academy limited and acquire social media gadgets but was told by his account officer that his salary was not enough for the loan he demanded.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Eze expressed disappointment over the challenges faced by academic staff members at the institution.'

He highlighted the significant salary gap compared to counterparts in other universities who reportedly receive monthly incomes ranging from N230,000 to N250,000.

The lecturer wrote:

"Yesterday, I got insulted big time!

"By my UniPort salary!

"I went to my bank, First Bank, Choba to borrow N5 million.

"My account officer, a jolly good lady, said:

"We cannot give you up to that amount as a loan."

"Why?" I asked.

"Your salary cannot carry it. Wait, let me see."

However, as of the time of filing this report, the lecturer disclosed that he has been "restricted from commenting on the recent post about his salary".

Adding that, "some people who don't like the post reported ME to FB"

Nigerian professor advocates study of Ifa, witchcraft in Universities, gives reason

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Professor of History, Toyin Falola, has called on Nigerian universities to start running the study of Ifa and witchcraft as degree-awarding courses combined with science and economics.

Falolu stated this while delivering the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 54th Convocation lecture on “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development” on Monday, January 15.

The African intellectual legend also recommended the use of indigenous languages to teach and interact among lecturers and students.

LASU's maths lecturer wins overall best graduating PhD thesis award

Meanwhile, a mathematics lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU) Dr. Aminat Olawunmi Ige, emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Doctoral Thesis Award Winner at UNILAG 54th Convocation.

Ige’s thesis titled "O-Metric Spaces: A Novel Unification and Generalisation of Metric-Type Spaces with Applications in Fixed Point Theory" was adjudged the best in the entire university for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng