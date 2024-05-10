Ovoke family and Brickhall School have partnered to establish an education foundation in the name of Miguel Ovoke

The immortalisation of the deceased 4-year-old Abuja pupil will come in the form of a scholarship to students in his memory

Brickhall School reiterated its commitment to providing security for its students in the school and its environ

The Brickhall School Abuja and the family of Miguel Ovoke, the four-year-old pupil who tragically passed away, have announced plans to create an educational foundation.

According to the family, his foundation will provide scholarships to students in memory of Miguel.

Miguel Ovoke: School, family of immortalised deceased 4-year-old

Ovoke family, Brickhall School partners

The decision to establish the scholarship foundation was shared in a joint press release on Friday by the Ovoke family and Brickhall School.

The statement reads:

“To preserve the memory of our son, Miguel Ovoke, the family will set up an educational foundation that will provide scholarships for indigent students in honour of Miguel.

“Brickhall School has decided to immortalise Miguel Ovoke by naming the early years Resource Room at Brickhall School in the memory of Miguel Ovoke.”

Recall that Miguel’s untimely death occurred due to choking on a piece of meat while eating at the school.

The school management previously closed for a week to pay tribute to Miguel’s memory and offered sincere condolences.

According to the recent statement, the Ovoke family emphasises the importance of privacy and requests that protests be avoided.

Brickhall School reinstates commitment to students' safety

Meanwhile, Brickhall School restated its commitment to providing all students with a high-quality and nurturing educational environment.

In a chat with Legit.ng, legal counsel to the Ovoke family and head of the Deji Adeyanju & Partners, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, said the establishment of the Miguel Ovoke Educational Foundation is not merely a philanthropic gesture but a testament to the enduring legacy of compassion and empathy embodied by Miguel Ovoke.

He said:

“By providing scholarships to underprivileged students, the foundation will serve as a beacon of hope for countless children who would otherwise be denied access to quality education.

“Moreover, the dedication of the Resource Room at Brickhall School in Miguel’s memory symbolises his lasting impact on the school community. It is a fitting tribute to his spirit of camaraderie and his unwavering commitment to learning.

“Through this foundation, Miguel’s memory will continue to inspire acts of kindness and generosity for generations to come.”

Abuja schoolboy dies during feeding

Legit.ng earlier reported that tragedy struck at BrickHall Schools Abuja, on Wednesday when a four-year-old pupil, Miguel Ovoke, reportedly died during the school’s feeding hours.

The Ovoke family invited the media to attend Miguel's burial, announcing a joint press conference with the school's management.

Miguel would be laid to rest today, Friday, May 10, as confirmed through a notice by the family's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Source: Legit.ng