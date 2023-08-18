Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba was away from home on a business trip, and his daughter Kamara missed him sorely

The actor finally returned him and shared an adorable video of how his daughter welcomed him with excitement

Kamara looked content as she hugged her father and placed her head on his shoulder in the heart melting video

Williams Uchemba's daughter Kamara had expressed how sorely she missed him by repeatedly calling his name and kissing his photos around the house.

The movie star shared a video of his return to his family after being on a work trip for a week on his Instagram page.

Williams Uchemba and his daughter reunite in video Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

In the video, Kamara ran outside to welcome the actor, she held open her tiny arms as he ran to scoop her up in his arms.

Father and daughter reunited oblivious of everyone around, and Kamara contentedly placed her head on her dad's shoulder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actor captioned the post with:

"A little love story ❤️#family #love #MyGiftfromGod #GodistheGreatest #jesusIsLord."

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Williams Uchemba and his daughter

The actor's video got people emotional and netizens gushed over the bond he shared with his child.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

tshi_derah:

"The real oga's wife, look how peaceful her face is .. "

thebabylounge:

"You see when they put that head on the 'man's' shoulder THE WAY she just did?...issolova! #otilor #sidechickhasbecomemainchick "

chinyere_azike:

"You see Father-Daughter love is so unexplainable. This is so beautiful "

nikkilaoye:

"Awww i cried.. That moment she saw you and reached out for you with so much excitement, then when you carried her, the look of content and the emotion in her eyes as she rested in your warm embrace... Got me teary eyed. She had missed you so much."

monardeluxestore:

"And that ladies, is how they ste.al your man. "

goingnuclear:

"A very beautiful love story! The love of the Father and the Child. Abba loves us even more!"

rex_peterz:

"Who else noticed the similarities in how kamara and her dad stretched out their hands for a hug "

How did Williams Uvhemba get saved?

Popular actor Williams Uchemba in a bid to motivate his fans and followers shared a video where he spoke about his family background.

Uchemba said he was born into a family with so many generational curses. He revealed that he was confused at some point in his life as nothing was working out for him.

However, he revealed it all changed when he turned 14 and gave his life to Jesus Christ.

Source: Legit.ng