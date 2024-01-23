Moses Bliss and his partner Marie Wiseborn have been sighted at a church where a clergy was praying over them

In the clip, the two were seen kneeling at the altar holding hands while the pastor was holding a yellow pack and praying over it

Fans have taken to the comment section to react to the video as they admire the life of the couple to be

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss and his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn seemed ready to walk down the aisle finally after they had been trending for some days.

Legit.ng had reported that Bliss had proposed to his lover and posted pictures of the engagement on social media.

In the video seen online, the two love birds were at a church to see the clergy. They were kneeling at the altar before the pastor while a hot prayer session was going on.

Moses Bliss and fiancée take wedding card to pastor for prayer. Photo credit @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss takes his wedding invite to church

In the recording, the pastor was holding a yellow carton that allegedly contained the wedding card of the intending couple.

The clergy held the box up as he prayed over it.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn hold hands

The two lovers were holding hands as they knelt in prayer before the pastor who blessed them ahead of their D-day.

The gospel singer was wearing a white cloth while his partner wore a green top and packed her natural hair neatly.

This came after the gospel Moses Bliss shared that his fiancée tagged him in her dance clip.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video where Moses Bliss and his partner went to see their pastor. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamgbugbemi:

"Dear singles, how are y'all holding up? Stay strong."

@i_winniejohnson:

"May God cover them."

@gofindos_chi:

"This song as been on replay on my sound track."

@fabricsbyedith:

"Kingdom marriage, I'm so happy for them."

@hardeeholar:

"I like how Christian marriages are showcased everywhere. Godly marriages still works and theirs will work in Jesus name. Amen."

@maziobinna_01:

"Everything una go video add music."

@becoming_doreen:

"Where are those guys that were talking , hv u seen Moses bliss engaged her and after 4days wedding card is out, some guys will engage u and marry after 1 to 2 years or even dump u. God bless the intentional men out there."

@realanitabrown:

"Ohh thought it was going to be Christ embassy...well all os well."

@sleepwear_nig:

"God bless them and bless the day! Some people need to put their phones down sha."

@umycutie:

"Pray over the wedding cards.. Anybody that gets it must attend and give good gifts."

Moses Bliss's fiancée shows off leg chain

Legit.ng had reported that Marie Wiseborn, the fiancée of gospel singer Moses Bliss had shared a video and showed off her leg chain.

She posted her graduation clip while thanking Nigerians for the show of love towards her.

In the recording, she was wearing a leg chain and some fans took to the comment section to react to it.

Source: Legit.ng