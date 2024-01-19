Moses Bliss and his fiancee Marie Wiseborn, a Ghanaian, in a proposal video he shared, revealed how they met

The gospel singer, while gushing about Marie, revealed they first met on the popular social media platform Instagram

Marie also recounted how she had prayed to God as a six-year-old about wanting her husband to sing and have a nice smile

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss has been trending on and off social media after he finally unveiled his soon-to-be wife.

Moses caused an uproar on social media on Friday after he shared pictures from his proposal to his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, a British lawyer with Ghanaian heritage.

Moses Bliss' British fiancee said she told God her man must have a nice smile. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Minutes after sharing pictures, the talented singer put up a video from the proposal, which took place in London.

Moses Bliss and his fiancee met on Instagram

In a clip from his proposal to Marie, Moses, while gushing about Marie, said they first met on the popular photo-sharing site Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Marie also commented sweetly about Moses' personality and recounted how she prayed to God when she was six.

She revealed she told God her husband must sing and have a nice smile.

"To think that we met on Instagram, it doesn't make sense, but now look at us about to go on a forever journey, it definitely was God," the singer and his fiancee said.

Watch a video from Moses Bliss' proposal to Marie Wiseborn below:

Moses Bliss's lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, described how the singer and Marie met as a divine connection.

He wrote in part:

"Remarkably, Moses Bliss met his wife on Instagram recently, a divine connection affirmed by God. She is a beautiful, calm British legal practitioner with Ghanaian descent. Wishing them a lifetime of love and joy!"

Moses Bliss says he is ready to mingle

Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Bliss made headlines after he addressed a rumour about his relationship status.

The gospel singer dismissed reports that he was married and had a son, stating that he was single and ready to mingle.

In another report, Moses Bliss visited his colleague Mercy Chinwo and her husband.

Source: Legit.ng