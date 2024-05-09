A man has shared how his Nigerian friend was granted a US visa after giving the interviewer a surprising reason for his intended visit

The man told the interviewer at the embassy that he wanted to travel abroad so he could ride bicycle with his friend in Texas

Social media users in the comments section took turns to recount how their friends were granted visas easily

A Nigerian man has shared the shocking reason his friend was granted a US visa at the embassy.

The story made the rounds online as netizens expressed shock over the fact that he was granted a visa to the United States of America without stress.

Nigerian man granted visa to US NurPhoto, BENSON IBEABUCHI/Getty images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man desires to ride bicycle with friend

The narrator identified on X as @Oluwanonso_Esq shared the story via the platform while expressing his amazement over his friend's luck.

When asked the reason for wanting to travel to America, his friend said he wanted to ride bicycle with a friend during summer in Texas.

He was immediately granted visa and this came as a surprise to some netizens who read the story.

The man wrote:

“One of my friends went to apply for a US Visa. US Embassy Officer: Why do you want to visit the USA? Friend: I want to go ride bicycle with my friend in Texas this summer. Officer: Visa Approved. Me: Friend is Nigerian. Actually they didn't ask him for proof of funds or any other documentation."

He added that his friend was not asked for proof of fund or any other documentation for the trip.

Reactions as man gets easy visa

The comments section was flooded with reactions from some Nigerians who also recounted the simple reasons their friends were granted visas.

@harylaba reacted:

“Behind that quick decision is a fat statement of account with visible evidence that the person is capable of not running away come summer biking season.”

@MaxxyB reacted:

“I remember when I applied from the uk as a student in the early 2000s and honestly I told her I wanted to go shopping with friends in nyc as we had a yearly shopping trip and she gushed and told me where to shop. Visa stamp.”

@zeeplamer said:

“This was me when I applied for Schengen visa (while waiting for my passport), i was going to Brussels for a day with a friend and one my visa application, i said i was going to take some pics, i was given 2 weeks, which i ended up not using cause my passport came a day b4 we left.”

@ogwe_udochukwu said:

“My Boss applied for US Visa, what earned him the approval was when his kids said they want to go and see snow man.”

@LuvedFully reacted:

“My parents wished he had said he wanted to go to America. However, the officer responded, "I'll do you one better; you'll go to America to ride a bicycle for Christmas!" It's all about grace. Pray for grace wherever you go.”

@LuvedFully said:

“Yup!! When your time comes, it truly comes..”

See the post below:

Akara seller gets visa, relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty black lady went viral on popular app, TikTok, after showing off her transformation.

In the heartwarming clip making the rounds online, the lady gave a brief insight into her life and how she got to where she is now.

Source: Legit.ng