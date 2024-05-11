A social media use has given his two cents to Afro beat singer, Wizkid, after listening to his new song

Wizkid had announced that he would soon drop his new album as he ditched Afrobeat genre and promised to surprise his fans

After the fan listened to one of the songs from the new album, he took to Instagram to advise the singer to retire from active music

A man has caused a buzz online after reviewing one of the songs sang by Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

A few weeks ago, Wizkid had announced that his lovers should anticipate his new music. He put them in suspense as to which genre he was to sing, and he told them not to expect Afrobeat.

After listening to one of the music titled 'Energy', the fan advised the Grammy Award winner to retire from music as it would be the best decision he would be making.

Critic reacts to Wizkid's new song. Photo credit @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The man laughed out for a long time and also told the 'Made in Lagos' crooner that he was in 2024 for God's sake.

Recall that Wizkid caused a stir after declaring that he was not an Afrobeat artist. As, he also urged his fans and bloggers not to categorise him in that genre. His outburst made a lot of music lovers anticipate his new song to see the new genre he would try out.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by a fan to Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@bigmv4life:

"Very poor."

@emmyautos:

"Ajeh youngiduu can do better."

@prettee_dimples:

"Davido die hard fans say cheesee."

@hrm_thaniel7:

"I no fit rate wetin nor good ooo."

@an_na_bella11':

"Even if wizkid mess we go stream am.'

@monpara777:

"Honestly e sweet pass unavailable."

@an_na_bella11:

"Even if wizkid mess we go stream am."

@monpara777:

"Honestly e sweet pass unavailable.'

@__laura.baby_:

"It’s Giving upcoming artistes.'

@oliverhayor:

"Davido need to pity this wizkid."

Wizkid rages sat Paparazzi

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had begged a young man not to take shots and video of him where he was partying.

He shouted at the man at a point that he was trying to expose him and put his private affairs to the public.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the way Wizkid shut the guy up.

Source: Legit.ng