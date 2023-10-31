It rained cars and houses for some celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry within the last three months

Those whom the god of providence visited either acquired the property for their personal use or bought it for their loved ones and fans gushed about their latest acquisitions

In this article, Legit.ng writes about the celebrities who bought cars and houses in the last three months

Changing whips and acquiring properties is a laudable feat that most people look forward to achieving at a stage in their lives.

Most people save towards it. However, the financial capacity to acquire it falls on the laps of some people.

Celebs Who Bought Cars, Built Houses Between August & October. Photo Credit @phynofino/@_egungun/@her_majestyrutheze

Source: Instagram

1. Phyno buys 20 houses at once

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Azubuike, known as Phyno, splurged billions of naira in buying 20 houses in September 2023.

Real estate guru Ned Okonkwo was the one who took to Instagram to announce the good news. He stated that the singer bought 20 units of the Empire Terrace Project. He also shared the interiors of the 20 buildings.

The structures were neatly constructed and painted in white colour. Many of the fans of the singer and the businessman were happy about the good news.

2. Ruth Eze buys a house for mother

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze made her mother a proud owner of a beautiful bungalow recently. She flaunted the state-of-the-art building on social media and said the house was her little gift for her aged mother.

The house, which was painted in three bright colours, grey, orange and purple, was built on a very massive expanse of land.

The actress made sure to leave ample space in the front of the building so that it could take a few cars.

3.Skit maker Egungun becomes landlord

Talented content creator Kuye Adegoke, known as Egungun, became a landlord in August. He happily shared the news about his property on social media and gave fans a tour of the new property.

Painted in white, the one-storey building had a state-of-the-art kitchen and interior. The chandeliers are top-notch and a sight to behold. Egungun himself couldn't believe he would be a landlord so quickly, as he wrote in the caption of his post and thanked God for his blessings on his life.

4. Yetunde Barnabas' footballer husband gifts her house on his birthday

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas was serenaded by her husband when she was marking her birthday in August. Olayinka Peter, the billionaire footballer, gave his better half a building as a birthday gift.

The couple both announced the good news on their individual Instagram pages. Barnabas quickly told her fans that she would turn the building into her business empire while showing the place's exterior.

List of celebs who bought cars

5. Ijebu buys car for wife

Nollywood actor in the Yoruba movie genre Tayo Amokade, also known as Ijebu, made his wife of many years a car owner a few months ago after giving her a brand new whip. The actor shared the epic moment the car was presented to his wife and how she reacted to the good news. She was surprised as she screamed and entered the automobile

6.Yhemo Lee buys car for father

Nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee made his father a proud car owner in August. The white wonder on wheel was presented to his beloved father, and the video was shared on social media by Yhemo Lee.

The new car owner danced and showered prayers on his son as he received the key to his new whip. He was so excited that he used Portable's slang 'Oti zeh' when he wanted to enter the car.

7.Portable buys car for signee

Controversial singer Habeeb Oladunni, aka Portable, bought a new car for one of his signees, Abuga. The Mercedes Benz was presented to the young artiste, and Portable shared the picture on Instagram. He also shared screenshots of the Whats App message where he revealed the car was for Abuga.

Abuga, who was happy about the whip, shared a video where he rejoiced that he had gotten a car gift.

8. Ashmusy buys car for mother

Famous Instagram comedian Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, bought a multi-million naira whip for her mother. The skit maker shared the moment she presented the car gift to her mother and how excited she was about it. She said her mother had been admiring the car, so she bought it.

Ashmusy's mother knelt and prayed as the car was driven to the front of her house.

Nasty Blaq splashes millions on new whip

Skit maker Abisi Ezechukwu, aka Nasty Blaq, joined the league of new car owners in August this year.

He shared the pictures of the new whip on Instagram and congratulated himself for the latest addition to his garage.

His fans raised their eyebrows as they wondered where he got the money from in this harsh economy.

Wumi Toriola gushes as she unveils her new house

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Toriola became a proud landlady a few months ago. She shared the great news of her latest acquisition with her followers.

She informed her fans that she owned one of the units in the video. She added that the property is located in the high-brow area of Lekki.

Her fans were excited about the great news and congratulated her in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng