Popular Nigerian singer Portable has bought a Mercedes Benz for his new signee Abuga to the joy of fans.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared photos of the new car as well as a Whatsapp chat message where he revealed that it was for Abuga.

Fans react to videos as Portable buys Benz for new signee Abuga. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he also took to his page to share a series of video of the excited Abuga rejoicing over his brand new car. In one of the clips, the fast-rising singer noted that Portable told him his song, Alimi, now has over 1 million listens.

See his post below:

In other videos which was posted online by another Zeh Nation member, Abuga was seen wearing only his briefs as he continued to celebrate owning a Benz.

See the clips below:

Reactions as Portable buys Benz for Abuga

Videos soon spread on social media of the car Portable bought for Abuga and how he celebrated it. The clips were met with mixed reactions seeing as some netizens commended the Zazu Zeh crooner while others raised questions about the car.

Read some of their comments below:

srj_omoakin:

“I love the fact that his guys always appreciate him.”

talk_calmly_ng:

“Na who fit do small one, Go still do big one. Much love portable.”

never_be_a_gay_000:

“This guy dey try if e easy, run ham.”

Baddest_silver:

“Portable is always trying his best , he support his artists … big love .. not easy to be a giver.”

Coldboyalina:

“ the one wey you carry give Youngiduu e never fit maintain am . You don carry another liability give this one.”

its_khenny_richie:

“Instead make you buy am muscle wey he go fit Dey maintain ..waray na by force to use Benz?”

Larryboi_:

“Shey na car be this?”

only1remz:

“Dis one no dey ever buy beta thing for him people.”

manlikezillyy:

“Taxi or corolla for better pass this one oh if you be my guy buy this kind car no near me oh.”

Sckoolboy1:

“So na Benz be this too ? Okay sha.”

realmelvis:

“Zazu records is better dan marlians record.”

Da__mi123:

“Congratulations sha no go ask fuel money from your boss like youngi duu.”

Portable laments as signee Yung Duu collects N70k for show

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Portable sparked reactions online after a clip of him slamming one of his signees, Yung Duu, went viral.

In the trending clip shared on his page, Portable called out Yung Duu, lamenting his recent actions.

He questioned the logic behind Yung Duu's decision to agree to perform at a show for just 70,000 naira.

Source: Legit.ng