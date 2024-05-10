Ahead of the 2024 edition of the AMVCA set to take place on Saturday, May 11 2024, Legit.ng readers were asked to vote for their favourite movies

Popular movies like A Tribe Called Judah, Breath of Life, Over The Bridge, Black Book, among others, made the list

Breath of Life emerged as the second most voted as readers dropped comments about their favourite movies

As the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024, Legit.ng draws up a list of popular movies released that caught attention within and outside Nollywood.

Recall that Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Breath of Life, Over The Bridge, Blood Vessel, A Tribe Called Judah, The Black Book and Mami Wata were nominated in the Best Movie category.

Ahead of the award presentations on Saturday, Legit.ng organised a poll where readers could choose their favourite movie to bage the award.

According to the poll conducted on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, Legt.ng readers voted Funke Akindele's A Tribe and Breath of Life with lead cast Wale Ojo as their favourite movies to bag an award.

On Facebook, A Tribe Called Judah garnered 67 per cent of the votes, followed by Breath of Life with 29 per cent.

See the poll result below:

On X, 61.7 per cent voted in favour of A Tribe Called Judah, while 29.6 picked Breath of Life.

See the poll result below:

What Legit.ng readers are saying about their favourite movies

See some of the comments below:

Teejaiy Oboh:

"I’ll choose breathe of life. Secondly black book."

Suc Cess:

"Breath of life is the best kudos to the production."

Ezekiel Naanyoung Grace:

"A tribe called Judah But breath of life is the best so far."

Sluckyb Venture - NIG:

"I haven't even watch any of them but the way am hearing about that A TRIBE CALLED JUDAH from people E suppose win am."

Grace Adiata:

"Breath of life any time any day."

