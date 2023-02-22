Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has taken to social media to share the great news of her latest acquisition with fans

The movie star recently bought herself a house in a highbrow area of Lagos and she shared a video of the impressive property online

Congratulations started to pour in for the actress as they gushed over the video of her new Lekki mansion

Popular Nigerian actress, Wumi Toriola, has now become a homeowner in the highbrow area of Lagos, Lekki.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared the great news with her many fans.

Wumi posted a video showing the impressive new property and she revealed that it was all God’s doing as she congratulated herself.

Fans celebrate as actress Wumi Toriola buys mansion. Photos: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was the owner of one of the units of the building displayed in her video. Her clip also showed the spacious interior of the new property.

Wumi then hailed herself as the newest home owner in Lekki. In her words:

“Of a truth,it is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our sight.

Congratulations to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ as i am a BONAFIDE owner of one of these units

Newest Lekki house owner. To my maker,i bring back the Glory to you…”

See the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Wumi Toriola over her new mansion

A number of fans were pleased to see the actress’ latest acquisition and they took to social media to celebrate her. Some of them attested to Wumi Toriola being hardworking. Read some of their reactions below:

iamakeemadeyemi:

“Congratulations Anike ❤️❤️❤️ . More of this IJN . God is truly working.”

hyrishtheebigdeal:

“Well-deserved❤️❤️❤️.”

ebemotunrayo:

“Wow hard working woman deserve the best... your cry turn to joy... congratulations sis.”

oyindamolacole:

“I love her so much ❤️ congratulations dearie.”

remi_fatuki:

“I want to start acting oooo.”

bosslady_hairlinecare:

“More blessings .”

mhiz_mharia:

“You deserved it. She work so hard . Congratulations ❤️.”

adirebyanike:

“More wins to her she deserve it.”

__tinuolar_:

“This one choke oo.”

darbiepretty_pretty:

“Wow congratulations dearie.”

