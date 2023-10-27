The details surrounding the mysterious death of a university student in Nigeria have been uncovered

The police found out that the body of Justina Otuene Nkang, a University of Port Harcourt student, was discovered by estate security in one of the neighbourhood

Sadly, her boyfriend has denied any involvement leading to the death of the 300-level student

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The horrifying death of an undergraduate student Justina Otuene Nkang, best known as 'Tiffany’, has got many talking.

Tiffany is said to be a 300-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, South-South Nigeria.

How UNIPORT student was murdered

BBC Pidgin reported that the estate security in one of the neighbourhoods at NTA Road Mgbuoba, Port Harcourt, discovered the body of a young girl.

The 25-year-old man, said to be Tiffany's boyfriend, was caught by the vigilantes "Nfere" when he was trying to move the body of the deceased. They then alerted the police, who arrested him.

Videos that have gone viral showed how the said boyfriend led police officers to his house. At his house, which looked like a studio apartment – the man took the investigators into one of the rooms where a wheelbarrow was.

What was seen on top of the wheelbarrow was a sack that was wrapped with blood stains. Streams of blood were spotted on the ground.

Nigerians are seeking an investigation concerning the true identity of the young man who committed the crime.

Many social media users who have seen the videos and read the story claimed that the suspect slaughtered Tiffany, noting that after killing her, he cut different parts of her body.

Meanwhile, the Rivers state police command has scheduled a date to address the press and reveal what actually happened.

Justina Otuene: How did police discover the dead body of the UNIPORT student?

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Nwonyi, who confirmed the killing of the 20-year-old Justina Otuene Nkang, disclosed that it was around 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, someone from the neighbourhood came to report to Ozuoba police station that they are receiving a very bad odour oozing out of the suspect's house, and so the DPO mobilised police officers to the house.

"The police detectives forcefully opened the door and they discovered a Ghana-must-go bag containing a lifeless body inside. They then arrested the boyfriend of the victim who was trying to run away,” the CP said.

CP Nwonyi hinted that the prime suspect in the murder was Tiffany's boyfriend, a 24-year-old student of chemical engineering at Uniport who had just moved into the compound just over a week before the incident happened.

The police commissioner confirmed that the suspect was in their custody, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation, The Guardian reported.

Missing FUOYE student found dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Atanda Modupe Deborah, was found dead.

Atanda, a 200-level student in the Department of Nursing, was declared missing after she set out to study at night on Monday, September 4.

On Thursday, September 7, Mufutau Ibrahim, the university’s registrar, confirmed that the student’s corpse had been discovered. Late Deborah was reportedly buried in a shallow grave.

Missing Abuja undergraduate found dead

The missing undergraduate student of the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Ms Blessing Karami, was found dead.

It was gathered that Blessing's corpse was found in the woods of Karmo, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, after she had been declared missing since Monday, September 11.

Ms Blessing was reported to have left her workplace in Garki before the regular closing hour on the day she was declared missing.

