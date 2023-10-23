A Nigerian woman’s video of her house-hunting experience in the UK has gone viral

She discovered that the flat she was interested in was not suitable for her and shared her honest opinion

She also revealed that some parts of the UK are not as clean as she expected and compared them to Nigeria

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman’s quest for a new home in the UK has captured the attention of many online users.

She documented her journey to view a flat that she had found online, only to be disappointed by the reality.

She also showed the contrast between the clean and tidy images of the UK that she had seen on the internet and the dirty and messy streets that she encountered on her way to the flat.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the flat, stating that it was located too far from the nearest train station and that she would not feel comfortable walking alone in the dark after getting off the train.

Her video was a candid and humorous insight into the challenges of finding a suitable accommodation in a foreign country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LaDotsPartycity reacted:

"I have seen worse places in UK when on holidays. It's a good thing you didn't take the accomodation. Your safety and health is paramount. Masha Allah."

Sammy Grant:

"Who else thinks she was capping at first. Is this UK or somewhere in Nigeria."

Adeeyitayo wrote:

"The first part looked like Agbomonrin village o."

Damiloxwine commented:

"Part of uk they wont show us."

Alertcomedy:

"This place resembles malete."

Empressayokatiwal:

"If nah Scotland you dey I for introduce you to my sister."

Bisola:

"Why lgbo people no Dey do voice over omo I too love Yoruba."

SonofGrace:

"Abii na South Africa u dey..Okay I don see plate number."

