A portable house built with zinc amazed some netizens when the interiors were shown online

The inside did not look anything like the outside, as it was tiled and had other decorations that made it attractive to live in

Netizens who saw the photos of the house and its interior had different reactions, and while some were impressed, others doubted it

A small batcher house with a beautifully decorated interior went viral on social media.

Photos shared on Facebook showed the outer appearance of the house was in contrast to the inside.

The house stunned netizens, but some people cast doubts in it. Photo credit: Facebook/ Glam African Vogue Fashion.

The photos posted by Glam African Vogue Fashion showed the floor of the house was tiled. The zinc house had a nice-looking kitchen and bedroom, which stunned a lot of people.

There was also a television in the house, which was placed in the living room, making it look grand and stylish.

Social media users who saw the house praised the owner for keeping it clean and elegant. Some people, however, insisted that the interior shown was not that of the house.

Social media users react to photo of beautiful batcher house

TeamlindymetaForce said:

"Beautiful indeed. Well done to the owner."

Waijata Comedy said:

"Make sure you keep an eye on silly kids with stones. Because of the noise and irritation."

Only1naijaboy commented:

"No worry you go run comot for the house for dry season."

February said:

"The owner is rich abeg but actually poverty doesn’t mean dirtiness."

Coton Noir reacted:

"My mom always said, “We may be poor but we’re not dirty and poor.”

D-rugged motivator said:

"I can still tell the poster that the inside of the house is not the outside you're showing here.... So somebody has the money to get all these things inside including a big bed ... Mighty Waldrop, even tied the floor with other things but the person can mould or rent a block house. Nobe juju be that."

