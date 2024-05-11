“This Na Wisdom”: BBNaija Stars Lavishly Spray ‘Fake Notes’ at AMVCA Cultural Night, Video Trends
- Some former housemates from the Big Brother Naija reality show were at the Cultural Day which kick-started the 2024 edition of the AMVCA
- Liquorose, Saga, Neo were seen at the event partying hard and spraying 'fake money' just to avoid EFCC's drama
- The female reality star was at her best as she danced happily to the delight of her colleagues who lavish money on her
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Just a few hours to the much anticipated Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA, the organisers staged a cultural Day event which was well attended by many, especially former Big Brother Africa housemates.
In a viral video, Liquorose, Saga and Neo were seen having fun at the party. The female reality star, who sparked BBL tale a few days ago, was dancing joyfully, her colleagues went close to spray her.
“No more movie roles?” Ini Edo, Rita Dominic turn video vixen in Kcee's music video, clip goes viral
In the clip, they had green notes that looked like real Naira notes as they generously sprayed it on each other. Fans of the reality stars were impressed that hey could improvise because of the fear of the anti graft agency.
Fans applaud their fashion sense
Apart from having fun at the event, the three were in their elements as they were garbed in gorgeous attires befitting royalty.
Liquorose proved that she was a fashionista as her lovely green and pink gown was the toast of many fans.
Recall that some celebrities were arrested for abuse and mutilation of Naira recently.
See the video here:
How fans reacted the video
Reactions have trailed the video of the reality stars. Here are some of the comment below:
@lightoftheworldd_:
"Liquorose is that one BBN housemate without wahala. She's cool with everyone. Love you my girl."
@itanwu_perpetual:
"Immediately the man called liquorose, saga left to meet her."
@mokugbulgbu:
"See my sweet LiquorRose saga Neo."
@swtylily:
"I love Neo Saga and Liqour’s energy ."
@fatimagarba357:
"LiquorRose.'
@teegarnet:
"Fake currency, I guess. The fear of EFCC."
@beauty_osho:
"See as all of dem Dey spray liquor as if she dey do marriage liquor too fine I beg."
@venor34:
"Is the AMVCA cultural night only for big brother aluminai? Na wa o, the original OG's have left it for them."
@victoriaoabah:
"Neo is so fine oooo."
@iamsimplygizzy:
"They are spraying money oh does it mean EFCC will?"
@jufreta_rebirth_:
"Happiness looks good on you dear beautiful Rose."
Obi Cubana sprays dollars
Legit.ng had reported that Obi Cubana was seen spraying dollars at an event a few days after Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested by EFCC
The celebrity barman had been arrested after a video of him spraying Naira surfaced on the internet.
In the viral video, Obi Cubana, who was conscious of the fact that the anti-graft agency had been tailing those abusing the Naira exercised caution at the event.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng