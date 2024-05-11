Some former housemates from the Big Brother Naija reality show were at the Cultural Day which kick-started the 2024 edition of the AMVCA

Liquorose, Saga, Neo were seen at the event partying hard and spraying 'fake money' just to avoid EFCC's drama

The female reality star was at her best as she danced happily to the delight of her colleagues who lavish money on her

Just a few hours to the much anticipated Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA, the organisers staged a cultural Day event which was well attended by many, especially former Big Brother Africa housemates.

In a viral video, Liquorose, Saga and Neo were seen having fun at the party. The female reality star, who sparked BBL tale a few days ago, was dancing joyfully, her colleagues went close to spray her.

In the clip, they had green notes that looked like real Naira notes as they generously sprayed it on each other. Fans of the reality stars were impressed that hey could improvise because of the fear of the anti graft agency.

Reality stars spray fake money at AMVCA's Cultural Day. Photo credit @liquorose/@neo_akpofure/@sagaadeolu

Source: Instagram

Fans applaud their fashion sense

Apart from having fun at the event, the three were in their elements as they were garbed in gorgeous attires befitting royalty.

Liquorose proved that she was a fashionista as her lovely green and pink gown was the toast of many fans.

Recall that some celebrities were arrested for abuse and mutilation of Naira recently.

See the video here:

How fans reacted the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the reality stars. Here are some of the comment below:

@lightoftheworldd_:

"Liquorose is that one BBN housemate without wahala. She's cool with everyone. Love you my girl."

@itanwu_perpetual:

"Immediately the man called liquorose, saga left to meet her."

@mokugbulgbu:

"See my sweet LiquorRose saga Neo."

@swtylily:

"I love Neo Saga and Liqour’s energy ."

@fatimagarba357:

"LiquorRose.'

@teegarnet:

"Fake currency, I guess. The fear of EFCC."

@beauty_osho:

"See as all of dem Dey spray liquor as if she dey do marriage liquor too fine I beg."

@venor34:

"Is the AMVCA cultural night only for big brother aluminai? Na wa o, the original OG's have left it for them."

@victoriaoabah:

"Neo is so fine oooo."

@iamsimplygizzy:

"They are spraying money oh does it mean EFCC will?"

@jufreta_rebirth_:

"Happiness looks good on you dear beautiful Rose."

Obi Cubana sprays dollars

Legit.ng had reported that Obi Cubana was seen spraying dollars at an event a few days after Cubana Chiefpriest was arrested by EFCC

The celebrity barman had been arrested after a video of him spraying Naira surfaced on the internet.

In the viral video, Obi Cubana, who was conscious of the fact that the anti-graft agency had been tailing those abusing the Naira exercised caution at the event.

Source: Legit.ng