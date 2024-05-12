President Bola Tinubu has been revealed to be planning a neutral role in solving the political crisis in Rivers state

The presidency clarified that the warring party should focus on governance to the people of the state till 2027, which is the time of politics

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to the president, said Tinubu will ensure that every stakeholder has what they need to work

The presidency has revealed its plan to President Bola Tinubu to ensure a fair, level playing field for the executive and the legislature in the renewed political crisis in Rivers state.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesperson, disclosed that the president would not take sides in the crisis and that nobody should expect special treatment to address it.

Presidency sends words to Wike, Fubara

In an interview on TVC, the president's spokesperson said the stakeholders should understand that Tinubu would not take sides on this matter and that all of them should focus on governance and delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of Rivers state until 2027 when politics will be discussed.

"If they are banking on Mr. President taking a side in this matter, they are mistaken and will be disappointed. He will ensure that everybody has what they need to work.

"He is also going to ensure that any attempt to deform or frustrate the operation of the Rivers state government from conducting its affairs in a way that will benefit the Rivers people is not allowed by the president."

President Tinubu had earlier resorted to political solutions to solve the crisis in the oil-rich state. Still, things soon fell apart between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now a serving minister under Tinubu's administration.

