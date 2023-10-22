The Nigerian entertainment industry is a very thriving one and some people would even go as far as describing it as porous. The advancement of social media has simplified the process of becoming a celebrity and some people use the opportunity well.

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

In the country, people can go from being unknown to becoming well-known and even influencing other people’s opinions based on how well they utilise their social media platforms.

VeryDarkMan others who were dragged and later became celebrities. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @symply_tacha, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Gone are the days when people only became known as celebrities for singing, acting, participating in pageants and more. These days, some people are thrown into the limelight based on their moves on social media even if it’s for controversial reasons.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerians who went from being dragged online to becoming celebrities in their own right.

1. Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan:

This Nigerian man started to gradually gain ground by posting videos on TikTok where he shared his unpopular opinions. However, more people started to notice him when he waded into the dangers of Nigeria’s skincare industry by calling out unauthorised vendors such as Jennys Glow. Before then, VDM had spoken about the trending Happie Bois and their drama with the pastor who sent them abroad. After the dark man’s somewhat successful impact on the country’s skincare industry, he soon changed tack and started to speak about the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad. VeryDarkMan championed the cause for a DNA test to be done on the late musician’s son as he continued to dissect issues surrounding the case among other things. The dark man caught the attention of popular blogger Tunde Ednut, who made sure to keep sharing his videos and top singer Davido who followed him on social media and even flew the Abuja-based TikToker to Lagos to have a good time. After that, VeryDarkMan set his eyes on the Nollywood industry when he spoke about veteran actor Mr Ibu’s sickness. One thing is clear about VDM, he boldly shares his unpopular opinions without concern for how it might affect others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2.Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide:

Another Nigerian who rose to prominence is BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha. Before going on the reality show, Tacha was known as a young lady who used to hustle for attention on social media by sharing raunchy videos of herself. During that time, she also got a tattoo of DMW boss, Davido, between her breast as she tried to get him to notice her, however, it did not seem very successful. To further help her rise to fame, Tacha took one of the surest routes by participating in the popular BBNaija reality show. One thing about the show is that Nigerians usually rally behind controversial characters and Tacha no doubt brought a lot of drama. It also did not help issues that while Tacha was auditioning for the show, a video went viral of another lady slutshaming her when she was spotted at the audition venue. This got Tacha a lot of sympathisers even before the show started. Many years after participating in BBNaija, Tacha has now reinvented herself and she is known to speak for the down-trodden, speak boldly on political issues and more. Some would even call her an activist.

3. Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky:

Popular Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky aka Mummy of Lagos, also rose to fame on the back of insults. He was first known as a crossdresser who used to dance, cook, and advertise his bleaching products on his Snapchat page. While some people were entertained, most people bashed him for dressing and acting like a woman despite being biologically male. Bob soon started to gain more popularity as he continued to dish out interesting content and it wasn’t long before people forgot that he was actually a man. His friendships with top celebrities and his involvement in dramas also stamped him in the consciousness of many people.

4. Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro:

Nigerian socialite, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, used to be known as a relationship therapist who posted love stories online. However, that did not earn her celebrity recognition like controversies did. She became a trending topic after she posed with someone’s house and claimed she had built it. Many Nigerians dragged her for this after she was found out but she moved from the shame and continued to ride on the wave by sharing more controversial opinions online. This drew her a large following of people who either sympathised with her and believed she deserved a second chance or those who genuinely believed in what she preached.

5. Portable:

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now moved from an upcoming singer to someone who has a record label and even buys cars for his artistes. The Zazu crooner became known when YBNL boss Olamide jumped on a remix of his song. However, he soon became a very controversial personality when he started to fight with many of his helpers including Kogbagidi and Poco Lee. Portable became known for saying things as they are no matter whose ox is gored. Sometimes, many of his antics left netizens rolling with laughter while others were turned off by him. Despite that, he has now been in the spotlight for about two years and it doesn’t seem likely that he would fade soon.

6.Obialor James aka James Brown:

James Brown was one of those who was paraded by the Nigerian police on suspicion of being gay. A video of the youngster speaking boldly while he was paraded set him apart from the crowd and earned him the sympathy of many Nigerians including fellow crossdresser, Bobrisky. James wasted no time in milking his newfound fame by posting amusing content online and growing his social media following.

These days, the road to fame doesn't need to be hard and problematic, some people have mastered how to use social media to get people talking about them.

Source: Legit.ng