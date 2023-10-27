The death case of young Street-pop artist Mohbad continues to unfold as Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo spills more details

Iyabo was recently on Daddy Freeze's IG Live show, where she gave updates about the progress of the case and police investigations

She also spoke about the ongoing war between Mohbad's dad and the singer's wife's family

Famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked a significant reaction online with recent revelations about the issues between Joseph Aloba, Mohbad's father and his wife's family.

Iyabo shared during a conversation with Daddy Freeze the latest updates about the autopsy report, corona inquest and several other things about Ilerioluwa Aloba's death.

Iyabo Ojo reveals the ongoing war between Mohbad's father and the singer's wife. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@_c33why_/@samtv

Source: Instagram

However, her revelations about the tussle between Mohbad's wife and his dad stirred people's attention the most.

Mohbad's in-laws are hoarding documents of his properties

Iyabo Ojo, during her discussion with Daddy Freeze, noted that there is a significant battle going on between Mohbad's dad and Wunmi's family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During the chat, the actress said she doesn't want to get involved in the issues. However, the cause of the fight is primarily about some properties the singer left behind.

Iyabo also revealed that the singer's father called her and noted that some properties are allegedly in the custody of Wunmi's family, which is wrong.

The movie star also noted that Mohbad's dad made hefty allegations against Wunmi, most of which disturbed her.

Watch the viral clip below:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's revelations

See the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@officialbigview:

"You mentioned the father asking questions about properties but u don’t want to disclose other things he told u just cos u want people to bash him. Ashiri yin ma tu very soon!"

@tib_onye:

"He is right to ask about his son’s achievements. He raised the boy."

@empressbbo:

"As far as I am concerned, Mohbad's father deserves a fair share of his properties.Just that he doesn't have a good councel."

@diaryofacanadianmum:

"This case has me with mixed emotions. I genuinely feel he didn’t have a supportive foundation at home. It’s tiring abeg."

@dr_onyx_:

"Toxicology can't be done in Nigeria and senators are buying #160m worth of SUVs per senator? Na wa ooo."

@ayindehabeebgodfirst:

"The man just felt the properties might be the origin of the whole issue,he is not fighting for mohbad properties you guys are not reasoning with the man at all."

@hizyglobal:

"The only person that loves mohbad is his father that raised him for 18yrs."

@ikedi1:

"Toxicology not done in NIGERIA???? chaii how."

@oluwaphatboi:

"If the man is fighting to know the asset of his son I see nothing bad oo na him pikin now make he knows wetin him get before he kpai."

@nubiaspurpleorchid:

"Why is Mohbad's father trying do hard to get his late son's properties? Mohbaf has a son, a legacy and it should be respected by grandpa and everyone. Grandpa needs to go work for his own and not keep trying to disinherit his own grandchild!"

Mohbad's dad claims he saw Naira Marley beating his son

Legit.ng recalls reporting some details from the Coroner's inquest in court on Wednesday, October 25, where the late singer's dad confirmed claims that his son lived in fear and suffering.

Mohbad dad noted in the court that his son was constantly harassed and bullied by Naira Marley and Sam Larry, which is the genesis of his troubles.

He added that the late singer once visited him, and after he left, he was alerted that his son was being beaten up.

Source: Legit.ng