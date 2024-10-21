“Our Children Were Speaking in Tongues Before Secondary School”: Oyedepo Sends Message To Parents
- Bishop David Oyedepo has sent an important message to parents about how to raise their children
- The founder of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, urged parents to do their job in raising good children
- Oyedepo said his four children were speaking fluently in tongues before they entered secondary school
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Ota, Ogun state -The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has advised parents to do their job in giving their children a good upbringing.
Oyedepo said it is important for parents to do their job and not create problems for themselves in the future.
The popular man of God said his four children were speaking fluently in tongues before they got admitted into secondary school.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The 70-year-old preacher stated this during a church service which video was shared on X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @therealchurchg1
He warned parents against sending a child who is misbehaving abroad for whatever reason, stating that the child will go and complicate misbehavior.
“And for parents here, don’t ever assume that your salvation is transferable to your children. Don’t assume, that’s unscriptural. Even sets of twins are born one after the other. So, we are born again individually.
"You have a son who is misbehaving and you send him abroad to go and complicate misbehavior. You haven’t done your job.
"All our children were speaking in tongues fluently before they entered secondary school.
'You better do your job and not create problems for yourself in the future. New birth is not transferrable. It can’t be appropriated. It has to be experienced."
Oyedepo prays for Abioye as he retires
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo sent forth Bishop David Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.
Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18.
Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate which is the Constitution or operational manual of the Liberation Commission.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.