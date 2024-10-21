Bishop David Oyedepo has sent an important message to parents about how to raise their children

The founder of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, urged parents to do their job in raising good children

Oyedepo said his four children were speaking fluently in tongues before they entered secondary school

Ota, Ogun state -The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has advised parents to do their job in giving their children a good upbringing.

Oyedepo said it is important for parents to do their job and not create problems for themselves in the future.

The popular man of God said his four children were speaking fluently in tongues before they got admitted into secondary school.

The 70-year-old preacher stated this during a church service which video was shared on X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @therealchurchg1

He warned parents against sending a child who is misbehaving abroad for whatever reason, stating that the child will go and complicate misbehavior.

“And for parents here, don’t ever assume that your salvation is transferable to your children. Don’t assume, that’s unscriptural. Even sets of twins are born one after the other. So, we are born again individually.

"You have a son who is misbehaving and you send him abroad to go and complicate misbehavior. You haven’t done your job.

"All our children were speaking in tongues fluently before they entered secondary school.

'You better do your job and not create problems for yourself in the future. New birth is not transferrable. It can’t be appropriated. It has to be experienced."

Oyedepo prays for Abioye as he retires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo sent forth Bishop David Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18.

Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate which is the Constitution or operational manual of the Liberation Commission.

