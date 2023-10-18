A recent interview granted by Joseph Aloba Mohbad's father, where he spoke about his grandson Liam, has gone viral

During the interview, Mr Aloba noted that performing a DNA test on Mohbad's only son is compulsory

He also shared that he doesn't know why the autopsy is taking so long but would give an update soon on the details of the final burial

The embattled father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad has sparked reactions online after a clip of a recent interview he granted to Stams TV went viral.

Joseph Aloba, during the interview, spoke about an array of issues pertaining to his late son.

Mohbad's father finally speaks about his grandson, Liam and why performing a DNA test to confirm his paternity is compulsory. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@stamsTV

Source: Instagram

During his conversation with Stams TV, the clergyman noted that a DNA test on his grandson Liam is now necessary.

"We don't accept bastards where I am from" - Mohbad's father said

He noted during the interview that in Ikere-Ekiti, where he is from, accepting bastards is taboo.

Mr Aloba also noted that if the results come back negative, he would be left distraught because that is the only child his son left behind.

Mohbad's father also spoke about the ongoing autopsy. He said he doesn't know why the autopsy results are taking so long to be released.

But would reach out to one of the senior police officers on the case to get more clarifications.

Here's a transcription of the interview from Yoruba to English:

"This autopsy is taking time, I wasn't aware it would take this long because Mohbad's corpse shouldn't be suffering. Concerning the DNA test, it's a must they do it; Nigerians are demanding it. I heard rumours that they did it, but no matter what, I'm Mohbad's father, so I'll give consent to the DNA test or send anyone who can represent me during the test if I'm not there to know how they'll do it."

He continued saying:

"We don't accept B@stards where I'm from in Ikere-Ekiti. But it will be a thing of joy for me if this child is Mohbad's."

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's father's comment about Liam's DNA test

See how Nigerians reacted to Mohbad's father's recent interview noting that a DNA test for Liam is compulsory:

@bimbola09:

"After the DNA, I hope the lady goes very far from this man, imagine."

@castroevans1:

"Did I read "Mohbad's corpse shouldnt be suffering"... he must be delusional, the corpse is way better better the cruel way he was buried, bent his neck to fit into a undersized coffin... good riddance to bad rubbish."

@kingg_david__:

"They’re obviously hiding something cause why the sudden lie that the dna was done? Ogb too posted it on Twitter looooool . Idk ooo but I believe if wifey is clean it should have been done sinceeeeeee with full chest nd mk doubters look stupid."

@spicytouchdesigns:

"Such a shame. The wife should never let this man see that child again if she did the DNA and it's confirmed to be Mohbad's child. How can I man that should be grieving be granting interviews left and right and bad mouthing your daughter in-law."

@graciehabiba:

"You said this is the child he left for you yet you’re asking for DNA test again? And not just one but 2 DNA tests? There’s something wrong with this man. SMH."

@realtor_kenthorpe:

"This man is the weapôn fashioned against mohbad and wunmi I’m sure he would wish the Liam is not mohbad’s so all the properties can be his… Poverty is a disèase."

@ameeenah_12:

"After DNA that girl should go far far away from this man."

@jay_jumbo101:

"Anyone with a smartphone can walk up to this man and interview him….. an unwise old man! ENKR sir."

@mr_nsixteen:

"This man and interview is 5&6. He is stylishly praying the son is not Mohbad so that he can automatically collect all properties belonging to the son."

@rashy_babs:

"His father is insisting on DNA just because of properties..."

@allurebybella_:

"Such a shameless man!! You literally should be crying and screaming for justice for your son first. All this one can be done later."

Source: Legit.ng