David Itopa, a prominent PDP leader, offered three solutions to resolve the ongoing conflict between former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and current Governor Sim Fubara

Itopa warned Wike to stop interfering in Rivers politics and focus on his role as Minister of the FCT

Itopa called on the PDP to enforce discipline on Wike for his alleged anti-party activities

FCT, Abuja - A top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has weighed in on the growing rift between former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the current governor, Sim Fubara, offering three key solutions to end the feud.

Legit.ng reports that the feud between Wike and Fubara has sparked intense political tension in Rivers State, with calls for the PDP to intervene and restore stability within the party ranks.

PDP chieftain, David Ipota provide solution to Wike, Fubara rift Photo credit: Siminalayi Fubara/Nyesom Wike

Earlier, the Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, disclosed that the ongoing conflict between the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has reached a point of no return.

During an interview on Channels TV, Fayose called the situation "very unfortunate."

However, David Itopa, convener of the PDP Youth Alliance for Good Governance, spoke otherwise, providing recommendations while speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 20.

Itopa expressed confidence that the conflict, which has shaken Rivers State’s political landscape, can be resolved through dialogue, fairness, and decisive action from the party leadership.

Itopa calls for dialogue, justice

Itopa emphasized that no political crisis is beyond resolution if dialogue is prioritized.

The political stalwart urged both Wike and Fubara to engage in open discussions to address their differences, but he also stressed the need for justice if dialogue fails.

He said:

“There is no crisis that cannot be resolved through dialogue. Where dialogue fails, fairness and justice must be applied.

"What is just in this case is for Minister Wike to step back and focus on his work in Abuja."

Itopa: Wike must let go of Rivers

Itopa strongly advised Wike to respect his current position as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and refrain from interfering in Rivers State politics.

The activist argued that Wike's time as governor has passed, and it is now Governor Fubara’s responsibility to lead.

“Wike must understand that his days as governor are over. One man cannot be more powerful than the state.

"He should focus on his duties in Abuja and allow Governor Fubara to lead,” Itopa added.

Itopa charge PDP to urgently enforce discipline

Calling for decisive action, Itopa urged the PDP to take a firm stance against Wike’s alleged anti-party activities, invoking the party’s constitution to enforce discipline.

He also recommended that the party fully back Governor Fubara as the leader of the PDP in Rivers State, in line with party tradition.

“The PDP needs to take a bold step and address Wike’s anti-party activities. The constitution is clear on how to deal with such issues, and the leadership must act.

"It’s also important to allow Governor Fubara to lead the party in the state as is custom with the PDP,” he concluded.

PDP finally speaks on Fubara, Wike's feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has somewhat blamed the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the crisis rocking the state.

Specifically, the opposition party accused Fubara of rejecting opportunities to control the party structure in the state.

