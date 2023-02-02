Naira Marley’s biography: age, siblings, wife, children, net worth

Naira Marley is an indigenous rapper, entertainer, recording artist and stage performer from Nigeria. He is known for rapping in his native Yoruba dialect, English and Pidgin. He has released a few albums like Gotta Dance (2015), Lord of Lamba (2019), and God Timing's the Best (2022).

Naira Marley has been in the music industry since 2014. He has one of Nigeria's most controversial fan bases, known as Marlians, where he refers to himself as the president. The rapper has collaborated with prominent Nigerian artists such as Zlatan Ibile, Olamide Badoo, Lil Kesh, Falz, and Slimcase.

Profile summary

Naira Marley's biography

The Nigerian rapper was born Azeez Adeshina Fashola in Agege, Lagos State, Nigeria. At the age of 11, he relocated to Peckham in South London, United Kingdom. He grew up alongside three siblings, two brothers and a sister, and he is the firstborn in the family.

Naira Marley's sister is Mariam Fashola, a model and Instagram star. His brother, Babatunde Moshood, popularly known as Shuddy Funds, is an entertainer and a talent manager. The two look alike, which makes people think they are twins. His other brother is called Idris, well known as Marley Jr.

How old is Naira Marley?

The Nigerian rapper is 31 years old as of February 2023. He was born on 10 May 1991, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

He attended Porlock Hall and later enrolled at Warworth School, where he completed his high school education and acquired a GCSE certificate.

He then joined Peckham Academy and graduated with a distinction in business. Marley later graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Law from Christ the King Sixth Form College in London.

Naira Marley's music career

Naira had a dream of becoming an MC and a voice-over artist. It was until 2014 that he discovered he had a talent for singing and also through his friends who inspired him to sing. Therefore, he joined his friends in recording Marry Juana, and they released it in 2014. He specializes in hip-hop and afrobeat.

He rose to fame following his song Issa Goal, which Nigeria's Super Eagles team used as its theme at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He featured Olamide, Falz, Lil Kesh, Slimcase and Simi in the song's remix.

The track that made him more famous was Am I A Yahoo Boy featuring Zlatan Ibile. It was released on 3 May 2019. The song led him into trouble as he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for internet fraud. He was charged in court on 11 counts charges.

The rapper launched his record label Marlian Records, in December 2019. MohBad, Fabian Blu, C Blvck and Oniyide Azeez, known as Zinoleesky, were among the first artists to be assigned to the label.

The singer has released numerous songs. Here is a list of some of Naira Marley's songs.

Year Song title 2022 Vawulence 2022 Ayewada 2022 Jo Dada 2022 Modinat Kai 2021 High Vibration 2021 Tear Rubber 2020 Aye 2019 Tesumole 2019 PXTA 2019 Soapy 2018 Japa 2017 Issa Goal

What is Naira Marley's net worth?

The Nigerian singer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. His primary source of income is his music career.

Who is Naira Marley's wife?

Naira allegedly has two wives, although their identity remains a mystery. He is blessed with twin daughters, Aishat and Simiat, with one of his wives. The twins were born in April 2015.

He also has two sons, Farouk and Fawaz, with the other wife. Farouk, known as Jojomarlian, was born on 30 October 2015, while Fawaz was born on 7 April 2018. All his children are British and reside in the United Kingdom.

Naira Marley's house

The Nigerian singer owns several mansions in Nigeria. He recently bought his tenth house, and according to his post on Instagram, he does not seem to stop buying more in the future. The house is located in the middle of Lagos State, Nigeria.

FAQs

Who is Naira Marley? He is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from Nigeria. What is Naira Marley's real name? His real name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola. Where did Naira Marley grow up? He was born in Ageges, Lagos State, Nigeria, but at the age of 11, he relocated to the United Kingdom. He, therefore, spent a significant part of his childhood in the UK. Who is Naira Marley's twin brother? He has a brother called Shuddy Funds, who is a look-alike. What are the names of Naira Marley's children? The rapper has four children; Aishat, Simiat, Farouk and Fawaz. What made Naira Marley famous? The Nigerian songwriter is popular for his hit songs, such as Soapy and Am I A Yahoo Boy. What is Naira Marley's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Where does Naira Marley live? He currently resides in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Naira Marley is well-known in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He has released several songs and featured many notable Nigerian musicians. He is the founder and CEO of Marlian Records.

