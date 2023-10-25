A video of Omowunmi Mohbad's wife arriving in court for the singer's murder case has sparked reactions online

Wunmi and her son Liam were seen in the viral clip arriving in the company of the singer's mom, Olumiyi

The pair, along with the singer's father, Mr Aloba, are all in court for the corona's inquest as the investigation committee sits

A video of Omowunmi, wife of young singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, aka Mohbad, makes her first public appearance since the tragic passing of her husband.

Wunmi, who has been accused of adultery and conspiracy to kill her husband, made a shocking appearance in court today, October 25, 2023.

Clip of Mohbad's mum and wife arriving in court goes viral

Source: Instagram

The young mother of one was seen arriving at the Lagos State High Court, Ikorodu, for the committee report of the Corona inquest into the death of young singer Mohbad.

"Hopefully, the wife will talk now" - Fans react to the clip of Wunmi

Since a day after Mohbad died, Wunmi has yet to speak about her husband's death publicly. Nor has she responded to allegations levelled against her about having a hand in the death of her late husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wunmi has also stayed mute about the allegations that her son is not Mohbad's child.

However, clips of her arriving in court for the Corona Inquest gave hope to some that she might finally be ready to speak.

This is the first time she has made a public appearance since her husband passed.

See the video of Mohbad's mum and wife arriving at Ikorodu High Court:

See the moment Mohbad's father arrived in court:

Reactions trail video of Wunmi arriving in court for Mohbad's corona inquest

See some of the reactions the clip stirred online:

@lawal_olugbenga:

"Hope the Wife will talk now."

@marlianmusicfanpagee:

"She knows everything that is hidden."

@justice_4_mohbad:

"Justice_4_mohbad, am still waiting to hear from his wife."

@yettys_yetty:

"Everything hidden is about to be exposed."

@bukie_xcel:

"The boy doesn't know he won't see his dad anymore."

@mhziz_bongoz:

"No wonder very black man did that interview yesterday, because of today’s judgment I wonder what that woman did to VDBM."

@lawal_olugbenga:

"No sentiment,let the wife tell the court all she knows about MOHBAD's death."

@bherryrhash:

"So the innocent boy is going through all this. Lord have mercy."

Mohbad's mum shares touching Prophecy about son's birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mohbad's mum revealed some interesting circumstances surrounding her son's birth.

She shared this revelation during an interview with TVC. She also took the opportunity to address several claims about her son's demise.

Olumiyi also spoke on the allegation that she abandoned him for years only to surface when his glory manifested.

Source: Legit.ng